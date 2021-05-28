WATCH NOW: Ten Southview Christian students receive diplomas at 40th commencement

Family and friends gathered Thursday night at Southview Christian School in Statesville to the watch the 10 members of the Class of 2021 make that coveted walk, or as valedictorian Emmalee Grace Burton said, making “that final step in their academic journey” to receive their diplomas and turn their tassels from seniors to graduates.
Brother Johnnie Sutphin, school administrator, opened the evening with prayer and introduced all of the speakers for the evening, including Burton, along with salutatorian Samantha Sue Durham and Pastor Justin Kimmer, president of the school.
This was the school’s 40th commencement and during the evening’s convocation, the class was presented with a number of challenges as they heard speeches from classmates and Kimmer.
In his welcome, Kimmer reminded them of the year’s theme verse from I Timothy 4:12, “Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith and in purity.”
“These characteristics,” he told them, “is not something the world wants these young people to understand. These characteristics are a fight. These characteristics are something as Christians we have to fight for. My heart’s desire is that they would go out of here being what they should and be the example of Christ and be able to stand boldly.”
He stressed the importance of not just talking the talk, but walking the walk and doing all in love.
Serving as the commencement speaker, Kimmer challenged them further and brought what he felt God laid upon his heart to tell the students and all those listening as he asked “What is Your Story?” He asked, “are we living a life that reflects Christ in us? We should reflect Christ in the things we say and the things we do. When people look at your life, what are they seeing?” he continued.
He charged them “to be the light of the world.”
Kimmer stressed to the students that as they go down the road in life in five or 10 years, “what’s going to be your story” and challenged them to bring honor and glory to God in whatever they do.
In her address, Durham expressed words of gratitude as she thanked all of the families for their support through the years, cheering them on whether it was at a sporting event or a recital.
“We could never have made it this far without your love and support,” she said.
She continued with thanks to staff and teachers, “who went above and beyond to help them succeed” after which she thanked classmates for “friendship, laughs and adventures. Every day was a new adventure.”
Durham concluded with her own challenge to the class to “be the light in this dark world spreading God’s Word as they may be the only gospel that some will read.”
Burton centered her speech on the word “constant,” which she said holds a different meaning for each one there. Sharing a memory of the class and their SATs and learning the meaning of that word in a mathematical context, Burton continued by noting how each searches for that constant in their lives that can always be counted on.
This year, she said, has shown that not everything is constant, but she shared the three things that are constants in her life beginning with her parents who have cheered her on, supported and encouraged her. Secondly were her classmates who she noted had “endured many challenges together,” and she thanked them “for being there every step of the way, whether I realized it or not.” Burton’s most constant, she said, “is my Lord and Savior, and I encourage each of my classmates to keep strong in your faith and relationship with God.”
Special music by the 2021 senior class was presented during the ceremony as they sang “I Am So Blessed.”
Following the convocation message, Sutphin called each senior’s name to come and receive their diploma while a video was shown of the student, complete with photos and recorded messages to their families and friends. The students then picked up a single rose and proceeded to present it to their mothers, hugging their parents, before returning to their seats.
Senior class representative Joshua Wade Davis went forward and instructed the seniors to turn their tassels, and they were duly recognized and presented by Sutphin as graduates of 2021.
Sutphin shared how proud he was of the class for “enduring, persevering and pushing forward.” Kimmer likewise expressed this sentiment as he told them, “I’m praying for you, pulling for you, I’m proud of you.”
Led in and out by junior marshals, Taylor Rae Davis, chief, and Megan Rose Halterman, the class left to “Pomp and Circumstance” and once outside, screams of joy could be heard.
As Burton noted in her speech, the words she had dreamed about telling since her freshman year could be declared, “Class of 2021, We Did It!”