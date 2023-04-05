A STEAM competition with drones flying overhead and remote-controlled robots may conjure up visions of the future, but a little old-fashioned teamwork was on display at the Unity Center in Statesville on Tuesday.

“The teamwork that is involved with it,” Tucker Speaks said as he explained why he enjoyed a station where an egg was transported via the RC robot and then a zipline.

The teamwork aspect of the day was as popular as the drones for some students.

“I learned how to cooperate with other people and try new things,” Ashy’A Robinson said.

The six-person teams were comprised of middle school students taking Career Technical Education (CTE) within Iredell-Statesville Schools and they came together for a districtwide Science, Technology, Engineering, Aviation and Math-themed competition.

“It was a great experience, and I like that we’re some of the first people to do this,” Karishma Patel said. She said designing different things, such as the watercraft to collect trash represented by ping-pong balls, was one of her favorite parts.

There were five STEAM-themed, pun-filled stations for teams. “I’m So EGGcited” had them rehome eggs from a nest to a birdhouse using robots and a zipline; “Be More Pacific” had students building a device that attaches to a waterproof robot and collects trash; “Taylor Drift” had the middle school students design and build a race car track that would allow multiple cars to cross the finish line; “Game of Drones” had students flying drones through an obstacle course and practicing landing on a large-scale map of Iredell County; and “Bread and Gutter” had students using robots to knock down pins in the bowling-themed activity.

It was the first competition of its kind for Iredell-Statesville Schools, one they look to build on.

“The feedback that we are receiving is extremely commendatory and appreciative. In fact, teachers, content coaches and principals heard about our amazing day of learning and have already been in touch with the I-SS CTE Department about bringing more STEAM activities to their students. Additionally, the CTE teachers reported that the students talked about the activities the entire bus ride back to school,” Debra Lester said. She is a CTE-STEM coach. “The students were so enthralled with the STEAM activities that they readily neglected their cellphones and devices. Having middle school students willingly choose learning over technology is nothing short of miraculous. The students experienced a deepened level of engagement, a re-ignited passion for learning and an appreciation for collaborative efforts. Some students gained confidence in sharing their creative ideas; many students honed their problem-solving and critical thinking skills, but all of the students experienced a momentous day of learning. The smiles reinforced it.”

The goal was to test students’ critical-thinking skills, collaboration and communication as they worked at each station with various tasks. Judging from those smiles, it was a mission accomplished.

“I really enjoyed watching them do hands-on activities, use the iterative design process and collaborate. It was a wonderful experience watching this process come to life,” said Carolyn Campbell. She teaches computer science and design at Oakwood Middle School.

The winners of the day were Lakeshore Middle School’s team of Xoey Carter, Liam Knott, Reese McGinnis, Marley Neill, Ryan Rollag and Dean Winkeljohn. They were coached by CTE teachers Barbara Pope, Jon Price and Kimberly Clark.

Schools involved were North Iredell Middle School, West Iredell Middle School, East Iredell Middle School, Third Creek Middle School, Oakwood IB, Troutman Middle School, Lakeshore Middle School, The Brawley School and Woodland Heights Middle School.