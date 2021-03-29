WATCH NOW: Teamwork makes a difference in the community

“We exist to be a church,” he continued. “We’re not a food distribution organization,” and therefore, they felt “the best way to be a blessing is we can provide the resources and then we can collaborate and work as a team with others.”

With this thought in mind, Bentley contacted Lara Ingram, executive director at FeedNC, and told her the church had lots of food they wanted to share with the town. He added that this could happen in one of two ways, either “we can set up in a parking lot somewhere and just give food away or we can work with an organization like yours that exists to feed people and to distribute food to people in need. I’m just curious if you would even be up for doing something like this?”

With a smile, Bentley shared that Ingram “asked again ‘how many boxes of food,’ after which she responded with a ‘yes, we would love to collaborate.’ And so that is ultimately what brought us up here.”

Ingram shared that she was “really appreciative that Jason reached out as a partnership. There’s a lot that happens in this community that can be a little bit insulated and individual, and it was so nice that he said let’s figure out how to do this together, so that was exciting because he had a lot of manpower and we had contacts with food serving organizations.”