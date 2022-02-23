WATCH NOW: Take the plunge at Goosebump Jump on Saturday to help build a community garden

The forecast this weekend expects temperatures to be about 50 degrees, but the water in the Statesville Leisure Pool is likely to be in the upper 30s as the pool hosts this year's Goosebump Jump.

Those brave enough to make a splash will be doing it for a good cause as well. Shannon Viera with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and others will hit the water in an effort to raise funds for the construction and maintenance of a community garden.

“Plunging into a cold pool of water is completely out of my comfort zone but what a great way to raise money and awareness for our Leadership Statesville class project with the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont," she said.

Kali Bailey, recreation and parks program director, said while last year's event was for fun, this year it wanted to host an event that benefited a nonprofit, community group, or other local organization. She said that will remain the goal in the coming years as well.