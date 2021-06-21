WATCH NOW: Summer camp encourages children to create their own works of art

There were swirls of paint on paper Monday morning as six young artists took part in the Iredell Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp, doing their best to mimic the work of Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis.
For Amanda Prevette, who is running the camp, it’s important to expose children to art early and show them they can make their own.
“It’s important for them to learn they can do it. It’s important for their self-confidence,” Prevette said. “You look at a painting and think ‘I can’t do that,’ but then you do it and find out they can. So it’s a way for them to realize how awesome they are.”
There are camps that are split up between elementary-age students in the morning and middle and high school-age students in the afternoon at the Iredell Arts Council.
Prevette is an art teacher who focuses her work in drawing and painting and uses that experience to get students at the camps to work on individual projects, as well as projects with other young artists.
She introduced the elementary schoolers to the work of Lewis on Monday, and they worked on their own versions of Lewis’ cat paintings. The young artists learned new techniques and styles as they created their own works of art. The middle and high school age camp goers also learned about Lewis’ work while they were at the camp, but began with examining her work with birds and blossoms.
The campers will learn about different artists each day, and the camp’s art show of the children’s work is scheduled for Thursday evening.
“You learn more things which can expand your art,” Kadynce Jones said.
Working together
The middle and high school class was busy working on their own paintings as well as a collaborative effort, something they said they enjoyed.
“Just being around people and being creative with all the work,” Elisabeth Jurgens said.
Emma Johnson said it was nice after months of social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic to be out and viewing other people’s work and getting feedback on her own work. Gabie Stone agreed and said that, while it was friendly among all of the campers, they all felt the familiar pressure creative people do when others are looking at their work.
“You feel people judging you silently,” Elisabeth said with a laugh.
But those differences of opinion and how they approach their painting is what they said made it enjoyable as well.
