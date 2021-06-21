WATCH NOW: Summer camp encourages children to create their own works of art

There were swirls of paint on paper Monday morning as six young artists took part in the Iredell Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp, doing their best to mimic the work of Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis.

For Amanda Prevette, who is running the camp, it’s important to expose children to art early and show them they can make their own.

“It’s important for them to learn they can do it. It’s important for their self-confidence,” Prevette said. “You look at a painting and think ‘I can’t do that,’ but then you do it and find out they can. So it’s a way for them to realize how awesome they are.”

There are camps that are split up between elementary-age students in the morning and middle and high school-age students in the afternoon at the Iredell Arts Council.

Prevette is an art teacher who focuses her work in drawing and painting and uses that experience to get students at the camps to work on individual projects, as well as projects with other young artists.