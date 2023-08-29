As the South Iredell High School Band takes the field this year they’ll be building off the success of the last as the band earned Superior ratings in both their marching and concert seasons.

But just as they aim to not march too fast or play too slowly when they take the field in Troutman, band director Alex Sipes looks to strike the right tone with the students as they look to hold themselves to that high standard once again.

“It starts with building a formal and healthy relationship with the music they play. You’ll live on both sides of the spectrum with band directors who say you’re playing an hour a day, six days a week to band directors that are like yeah, you can look at your instrument,” Alex Sipes said, jokingly contrasting a harder and softer style of leadership. “I like to build a relationship between them, their instruments, and themselves that they enjoy the music that they’re playing, they’re embracing the growth that they need to make, but at the same time, they’re still part of the community and holding their responsibilities to their musical selves.”

Those Superior ratings — the highest the band can earn — came for marching at the Newton Conover Southeastern Classic and the Foothills Invitational at North Iredell High School. The concert Superior rating was earned at the Music Performance Adjudication held annually at Lenoir-Rhyne University. It’s something Sipes was proud he could help his students earn for the first time and do it in his first year as their band director.

“What it means as their teacher, is I got to give them something they hadn’t experienced before, I got to help lead them to that point and push them to where they deserve it,” Sipes said.

And he wants them to have fun but he aims to create an environment where success is part of that fun.

“I have to deviate from being Mr. Sipes or Coach Sipes to just Sipes. Learning the kids on an individual basis,” Sipes said. He went on to explain how he looks at that balance between the authority figure and someone looking to cultivate a love of music with them. “Some teachers don’t think they should be their students’ friend, and I don’t think I need to be their friend, but I absolutely need to be their mentor. There is a fine line there and I like to walk that line.”

Sophomore clarinet player Joshua Almeida said the result is a feeling of family and friendship among the band members. But even with those bonds, he said he is aware in his first year of marching band that earning high ratings is the goal.

“I see how Mr. Sipes talks about the people from last year and holds them to a high standard. Yeah, I am pressured, but it is more about the process because we have so many hours of marching and learning the music that we know what it is worth to us,” Almeida said.

Hard work, fun times

That process begins in the heat of late summer with band camp for the Vikings. Much of the time students put into learning their steps and music for the “Intro to Science” show comes during long summer practices as upper and lower classmen alike sweat their way through formations behind the baseball field at the school. It’s an all-day affair that runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with breaks and indoor practice as well, but still a substantial commitment from the students.

But even with all the practice during the summer, there is still work to do once camp is over and school begins. That comes back to walking the fine line pushing themselves to be better and not burning out.

“It’s about 60/40,” Drum Major Ben Peace said, describing the process of the band learning the show. “A lot of dedication and time during band camp is super important, but we’re still learning the rest of our show. Mr. Sipes is great about not trying to cram it all into band camp, and we learn it as the year goes on.”

Even more, time is put in for section leaders and drum majors who take part in a separate leadership camp that asks them to put in 8-hour days as they learn to lead by action and word. Sipes said the students he has had the longest are able to know what he wants from the band and translate that to their classmates.

But that time isn’t just all work toward the goal of putting on their performances at halftime or in the band competitions they’re judged in. It also creates bonds not just of camaraderie among bandmates, but friendships as well. Whether it’s the regular practices or the “Band Olympics” where sections compete against each other in games organized by the band’s leaders, it brings the dozens of students that make up the band closer together.

These students are aiming for Superior ratings, but they aren’t treating accolades as an end-all, be-all marker of success.

It’s the embrace of the process to they believe will get them there.

“I value more the work that we do. That final number or word doesn’t really mean anything to me,” Junior piccolo and flute player Cole Alt said. “What my success is making sure everyone around me is doing their best, and if that success doesn’t get us a Superior, or 100%, that’s OK because I know we tried.”

Senior clarinet player Seb Garcia-Plaza said for upperclassmen like him, the pressure isn’t there the same way it is for the musicians just joining the band.

“It’s a lot of pressure, a lot of them are very tense. You can see it in their marching, but I think after all the work we put in, that confidence builds up,” Garcia-Plaza said.

Part of doing that is reminding incoming freshmen like Jackson Harris and Antonio Cisterna, both saxophone players, that their part of a larger group with shared goals.

“Being in the band is mostly about having fun, so even if we don’t get that rating this year, I’m still going to have fun marching in the field, hanging out and having fun,” Cisterna said. “(Sipes) pushes us hard, but in a fun way, in a respectful manner. He doesn’t push everyone to the max, he knows everyone’s limits and but tries to push everyone.”

Harris said he was surprised there wasn’t much tension between upper and lower classmen, but a more unified feel as band members pushed each other to be better.

“There is definitely pressure, no matter what instrument you play,” Harris said. “But you just focus on your part.”

Measuring success

There’s no doubt a Superior rating is always the aim of any performance for the South Iredell band, but it isn’t the only thing to these students or their band director.

“Success is all that work we put on the field. We spend so much time outside and growing together as a community together. And when you succeed together, it’s a good feeling. The Superior rating is nice, but it’s the cherry on top. But that feeling of seeing your friends and yourself so happy, after you’ve put in countless hours, it feels so good,” Sophomore baritone Abigail Lewis said.

And that comes back to the shared approach from Sipes on down, one that puts the marching and music as a priority, but enjoying the entire experience and taking something with them once they’ve set their instruments down.

“Success this year for me and these students is giving them memories that they’ll not only cherish but look back on for self-improvement,” Sipes said. “Those memories are the reasons that they’re going to think fondly of band, but also improve themselves inside and outside the band room.

“Memories, that’s always the goal for me.”