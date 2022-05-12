 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW; Statesville Police investigating fatal shooting on East Front Street

The Statesville Police Department confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on East Front Street on Thursday, but details remain scarce.

The shooting occurred behind a building near the 200 block of East Front Street around noon, not far from the police department’s headquarters.

Iredell EMS, the Statesville Fire Department and first responders were called to the scene.

According to WSOC-TV, the Record & Landmark’s news partner, investigators said the shooting was accidental and involved two men in their 70s. They were good friends, the report indicated and one was showing a gun to the other and it discharged.

The police department has not released anything further on the shooting.

