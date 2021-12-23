WATCH NOW: Statesville Police hand out toys at Fifth Street and around community

The Statesville Police Department filled the trailer. Now it’s unloading it.

The Fill the Trailer Toy Drive got to the fun part this week as officers began handing out the toys they collected to children in the area, including those at Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville on Thursday.

“It is our pleasure to participate in the toy drive; for the officers, it’s been amazing,” police Chief David Addison said. “All the weekends out at Walmart, all the community members that have given, to make this special for the kids who normally wouldn’t have anything, this is very important to us.”

Out of its Special Response Team van came a jolly Santa Claus, with officers serving as his elves as they handed out gifts to children.

In all, around 300 children received some of the more than 2,200 gifts through the toy drive, Pamela Navey, community resource coordinator, said. The Cove Church and Salvation Army of Iredell County gave them some of their leftover toys as well. Navey said that Iredell-Statesville Schools also helped in targeting those families that needed it most.

“The goal is serve those that we know that are in need. It’s a great part of our job,” she said.