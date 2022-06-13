WATCH NOW: Statesville Police Department investigating shooting death on Fifth Street

One person was killed and a second wounded in a shooting early Monday morning.

Kareen Jabbar Stevenson Jr. died of his injuries, according to a news release from the Statesville Police Department.

In the news release, police said that around 1:20 a.m. Monday officers responded to a shots-fired call on Fifth Street. When officers got to the scene they were told that one person had been taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist.

Police then received a notification that a second person, Stevenson, had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for anyone with information connected to this shooting to call the SPD at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.