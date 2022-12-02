 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Statesville Mayor, Santa light the downtown Christmas tree

Editor's Note

For more photos from the Christmas tree lighting, please see Page A3 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook.

Statesville lights its Christmas tree on Thursday night.

While he might be a little taller than your average elf, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was Santa's helper on Thursday night as the two arrived in a convertible for Statesville's Christmas tree lighting. 

Santa's remarks were kept to mostly "ho ho ho" and "Merry Christmas," but Kutteh took a moment to wish residents a Merry Christmas as well.

"Santa and I have been talking, and we've been checking the records to see who's been naughty and who's been nice," Kutteh said.

The cedar pine stood over the crowd while Christmas carols were sung by American Renaissance school students before Santa's arrival at the Iredell County Government Center.

Students from the American Renaissance school sing "Silent Night" at a Christmas tree lighting in Statesville on Thursday. 

Ben Gibson

