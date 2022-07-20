WATCH NOW: Statesville Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to three students Tuesday

The Statesville Kiwanis Club chose nine students as recipients of the scholarships handed out from some of the proceeds from last year’s Iredell County Agricultural Fair.

Six of the students received their scholarship checks in June, but a trio of recipients was not able to be at that meeting. On Tuesday night, those three students received their checks.

Josie Ann Chenevey, Molly Brooke Smyth and Hannah Elizabeth Loftin received the final three scholarship checks.

Chenevey is a graduate of North Iredell High School and will be attending Montreat College. Smyth is a graduate of South Iredell High School and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Loftin is home-schooled and will be attending Mount Olive University. All three received $1,000 scholarships

Kiwanian Joe Stephens said there were close to 50 applications this year.

“It’s not based on where you go. It’s not totally based on your grades. It’s not totally based on your community service,” he said “But being a civic club, community service plays a large part.”

Loftin also received another $2,400 in scholarship monies. Kiwanis Fair Manager Jim Head said Loftin was one of a limited number of students statewide to receive a scholarship from the North Carolina Association of Fairs.

The three join Brylee Grace Gibson, Blair Hamilton Morrison, Karli Wilson Townsell, Allison Joy Eudy, Skylin Grace Guill, Kirsten Rae Gusler and Hannah Marie Van Buren in receiving Kiwanis scholarship.

Harvey Pons of the Kiwanis Club congratulated Smyth, Chenevey and Loftin.

“We are very proud of you,” he said.