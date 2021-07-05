WATCH NOW: Statesville home destroyed; Mooresville garage damaged by fire Sunday

Fires totaled a home and damaged a garage Sunday night.

A home on Coddington Lane, Statesville, was a total loss after the fire, Iredell County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Shannon Goodman said.

Just after 9 p.m., firefighters from Ebenezer, Cool Springs and Trinity fire departments arrived on Coddington Lane to find the home fully engulfed, Goodman said.

He said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but he believes it was accidental.

Family members were sitting on the front porch when one went inside and saw flames on the back porch.

The mobile air unit from Central Fire Department, Iredell Rescue and Iredell EMS also responded.

Late Sunday morning, South Iredell and Mooresville fire departments fought a fire in a garage on Burley Drive.

Goodman said that fire is also believed to be accidental. He said it was likely caused by improper disposal of ashes from fire pit.

He said the fire was largely contained to the garage, and that quick actions by firefighters prevented it from spreading to the house, which was attached to the garage via a breezeway.

Mount Mourne and Atwell fire departments, along with Iredell EMS, also responded to the call.