“First of all, it’s one of my favorite musicals and a childhood favorite movie,” Strother said. “All the music in it, the lines are so funny, and the comedy of it. I don’t know what made them want to do it, but they were like ‘Shrek! Shrek!’ so it wasn’t going to be a hard convince for me. We want the kids to do what they want because it’s all after school, all volunteer, so we want them to choose what they do.

“It’s easy because they drive it, they practice on their own. Because they pick the musical, they take charge of it.”

While students of Statesville High School and Crossroads Arts Sciences Early College settled on a more condensed version of the musical in Shrek Jr., the students (and a few teachers playing roles) brought the same enthusiasm as they prepared for the production on Wednesday in Mac Gray Auditorium.

“The time and effort comes with signing up for the show. If you want a successful show, it’s not just about acting and singing and dancing. It’s a lot of set pieces and team bonding, getting to know your castmates and everything else,” J.D. Brown said, who plays the role of Donkey.

As he steps into the role of Donkey, he takes on a bigger role than he did in previous productions at the school.

“Donkey’s personality is similar to mine, and who doesn’t love Donkey from ‘Shrek?’” Brown said. “Last year I was just a dancer, which I’m used to, but this year I’m stepping outside of my comfort zone and singing and acting more.”

He said it’s nerve-wracking, but he expects that feeling to go away when it’s showtime on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. That will be followed by two performances on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and Iredell-Statesville Schools employees get in free with their badges.