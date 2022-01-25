WATCH NOW: Statesville community celebrates Tiny Homes at Fifth Street Ministries

Nestled behind Fifth Street Ministries are two tiny homes which are the culmination of a vision, one that started with a few people and grew to that of a community.
Vision was a keyword in many of the comments made at the Tiny Home celebration held Tuesday, a celebration of a community project for veterans in transition collaborated on by Fifth Street Ministries, Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council and Purple Heart Homes. It was a day to see dreams come to fruition, helping those experiencing homelessness to continue in their transition to live independently, shared Michele Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries.
In a release, it was noted that the tiny homes were moved from manufacturing at Purple Heart Homes to Fifth Street Ministries this month. During the ceremony, John Gallina, co-founder of Purple Heart Homes and a combat wounded veteran, passed two sets of keys for the tiny homes to Knapp, as he said, “to allow her to welcome somebody home very soon.”
The celebration began at 11 a.m. on the ground where the homes were placed with music by Rockie Lynne who noted that on this day, “it’s our honor to pay tribute to our veteran community,” and shared a special song which he noted gives a long overdue thank you and welcome home to those veterans who served in Vietnam.
Brad Border with Purple Heart Homes led the group in prayer, thanking God for his providing and praying for his blessing on the two homes and the day, “the outworking of our love through a lot of people, celebrating as a family and a community.”
Various speakers shared the long road from the beginning of Fifth Street Ministries some 30-plus years ago, a vision of Gary and Patti West, to this special day sharing how the community came together to make it happen.
Gallina expressed his thanks to the entire community for acceding veterans back. “You play a vital role to be able to help veterans be able to re-enter.”
He shared that he received much support when he returned; however, for so many they didn’t even get a thanks.” Thus the forming of an organization that would help, he said. And the community came together, he noted, building relationships, building bonds and people being restored through it.
Fifth Street Ministries, Gallina said, was “a dream to help people that were homeless, a dream to help people that were lost, hungry, cold.” And because of this ministry, countless lives have been transformed. He continued by telling how he met a Korean veteran, “who had a vision to be able to expand that, to see a community come together in a different way to help veterans that were experiencing homelessness coming out of the shelter, to be able to pull the community together.”
Retired Major Gen. James Mallory shared about that veteran, Pete Meletis, who upon his return from Korea, was “shocked to find out how many homeless veterans there were camping out under bridges or encampments throughout community. He was just not going to accept that,” and thus pulled together those with like minds and established the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council and wanted to address the issue of homelessness.
Gallina shared that lots of organizations have partnered together including Fifth Street, Statesville Housing Authority, PVAC, Bronze Star Homes, and have made this happen.
Funds from these groups as well as individuals have given “to help this happen not only for the sticks and the bring and the crane and all that, but even down to furnishing to be able to help provide a safe haven for people to be able to lay their head down at night to be able to understand that they’re valued, they’re appreciated and not forgotten. You can’t put a price on it. So it is with a heartfelt thank you and much gratitude that we’re today to be able to present these homes.”
In addition to the vision that Meletis had, Mallory noted the vision of the Wests in addressing the needs of homelessness and the hunger and the need for clothing and the vision of Dale Beatty and Gallina to make the homes of veterans with disabilities accessible.
“All of these were visions of individuals that this community has rallied around and lifted up and put legs on and you see the results with the Fifth Street complex here, the veterans transitional home, and also the homes renovated or built by Purple Heart Homes,” Mallory said, and speaking of the tiny homes he said “this is the culminating event as far as a transition process for those veterans that have been through the veterans transition home” and he concluding by thanking each for coming together and giving their support, for the community “putting their money where their mouth is and their shoulder to the wheel.”
After being presented with the keys to the homes, Knapp shared her thanks and appreciation.
“This has been a long time coming and I want to thank everyone for being here today,” she said. “We are here to celebrate today, celebrate these two tiny homes that will be added to our mix of programs here at Fifth Street to help those who are homeless and who are experience homelessness, veterans and nonveterans alike.”
Knapp said that day would not have been possible without the partnership between them and Purple Heart Homes and PVAC and as prior speakers noted, the support, whether financially, by volunteering or other ways the community has rallied to help.
The program at the transitional home, Knapp said, is a comprehensive programs, offering case management, life skills, transitional house and all that is needed to prepare the homeless for independent living.
“And these two tiny homes will also be an extension of that program. So we will be moving veterans into these transitional homes and further helping them to be able to live independently.” While in the tiny homes, she said, they would have access to the shelter and off it offers.
“Over these past six years, since we have opened the veterans house in 2016, we have served 67 veterans thru the shelter program. Of those 67, 17 have moved over to the transitional house program. And those 17 we placed successfully, 94% into independent living.
“We could not do it without the community, and we are just so thankful everything this community does for us,” Knapp concluded.
Patti West shared with the crowd noting how all this came about and that “as with everything, things happen in God’s time, and not in our time and that looking back, I can see how everything moved to this moment.”
She said the story of how they acquired the land, which she called “holy ground” was a true God-thing.
She likewise gave thanks to the community for how they helped and rose to the challenge and how they continue to rally and provide support whenever the need arises.
“It wasn’t done without a whole lot of people having a vision, having a heart wanting better for those veterans who have served us so well and have often gone so, so unnoticed. And you’re a part of that,” she shred.
With great emotion, West looked to Gallina and to Vivian Meletis thanking them for all they have done. And then looking to Knapp, she said, “and my beloved Fifth Street, don’t ever stop, “because there are people who lives will be changed and who will look back on your and all of you as that person who was there in their time of need. So thank you for this, thank you for what’s to come and just know when you walk right here, it really is holy ground.
As Patti concluded, Gallina presented her and Meletis with awards, two mounted “hard core hammers to these two hard core families that are absolutely changing people’s lives. Thank you for your help and all your support.”
Mayor Costi Kutteh spoke last expressing his thankfulness for the community and that Statesville spirit.
“From my vantage point, we live in the finest and best community in the world. It is because of things like this. While it’s true that each of these organizations started because of a vision of one person or two people, those visions would not have been able to grow and flourish without all of us and thousands of other people just like us,” he said.