WATCH NOW: Statesville community celebrates Tiny Homes at Fifth Street Ministries

The program at the transitional home, Knapp said, is a comprehensive programs, offering case management, life skills, transitional house and all that is needed to prepare the homeless for independent living.

“And these two tiny homes will also be an extension of that program. So we will be moving veterans into these transitional homes and further helping them to be able to live independently.” While in the tiny homes, she said, they would have access to the shelter and off it offers.

“Over these past six years, since we have opened the veterans house in 2016, we have served 67 veterans thru the shelter program. Of those 67, 17 have moved over to the transitional house program. And those 17 we placed successfully, 94% into independent living.

“We could not do it without the community, and we are just so thankful everything this community does for us,” Knapp concluded.

Patti West shared with the crowd noting how all this came about and that “as with everything, things happen in God’s time, and not in our time and that looking back, I can see how everything moved to this moment.”

She said the story of how they acquired the land, which she called “holy ground” was a true God-thing.