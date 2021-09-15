WATCH NOW: Statesville Civitan Club disbands but hands out $7K in donations

The Statesville Civitan Club’s banners lay on a table at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
Statesville Civitan Club President Erika Reid addresses the group during its final meeting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
Jackie Bumgarner of Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center laughs while speaking during the Statesville Civitan Club’s final meeting.
Jackie Bumgarner of Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center poses with Erika Reid and Paul Cook at Wesley Memorial United Methodist.
Vicki Miglin of Pregnancy Resource Center of Statesville explains the organization’s work during the Statesville Civitan Club’s final meeting.
Vicki Miglin of Pregnancy Resource Center of Statesville poses with Erika Reid and Paul Cook.
Betty Jo McLelland and Rusty McLelland explain the work of Equipping With Truth Ministries at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
Betty Jo McLelland and Rusty McLelland of Equipping With Truth Ministries pose with Erika Reed and Paul Cook.
Tim Thompson from Wesley Memorial United Methodist speaks about the church during the final Statesville Civitan Club meeting in Statesville on Tuesday.
Terry Jackson of Civitan International looks down at a program before the Statesville Civitan Club's final meeting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
Tim Thompson, Erika Reid and Paul Blackwell Sr. pose for a photo at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
Grant Snook, Erika Reid, and Paul Blackwell Sr. pose for a photo at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
Erika Reid, Paul Blackwell Jr., and Paul Blackwell Sr. pose for a photo at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
Helen Keller speaks with Terry Jackson of Civitan International before the Statesville Civitan Club's final meeting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday at Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Statesville on Tuesday.
It was a bittersweet moment as Statesville Civitan Club President Erika Reid banged the gavel for the final time as the club disbanded, but the organization used its final meeting to give out more than $7,000 in donations.
“We’re a 74-year-old club, so it was a hard decision,” Reid said. “We’ve always been big givers in the community, and they’re gonna miss us.”
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The club didn’t want to end that seven decades-long legacy of giving back to the community, but with dwindling membership, it chose to close things down. But even with the club’s time in Statesville coming to a close, they were able to extend their charitable works by making a final set of donations.
Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, Pregnancy Resource Center of Statesville, Iredell County Social Services Department, Equipping With Truth Ministries, and Wesley Memorial United Methodist were the groups that were on the receiving end of the Statesville Civitan Club’s final donation. Gifts were also presented to both Grant Snook and Paul Blackwell Jr., as well.
“It is bittersweet for all of us in the Statesville Civitan Club to be closing down. We have great people in the club that have done and are doing great things in the community,” Paul Cook said. He was the treasurer for the club.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.