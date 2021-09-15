WATCH NOW: Statesville Civitan Club disbands but hands out $7K in donations

It was a bittersweet moment as Statesville Civitan Club President Erika Reid banged the gavel for the final time as the club disbanded, but the organization used its final meeting to give out more than $7,000 in donations.

“We’re a 74-year-old club, so it was a hard decision,” Reid said. “We’ve always been big givers in the community, and they’re gonna miss us.”

The club didn’t want to end that seven decades-long legacy of giving back to the community, but with dwindling membership, it chose to close things down. But even with the club’s time in Statesville coming to a close, they were able to extend their charitable works by making a final set of donations.

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, Pregnancy Resource Center of Statesville, Iredell County Social Services Department, Equipping With Truth Ministries, and Wesley Memorial United Methodist were the groups that were on the receiving end of the Statesville Civitan Club’s final donation. Gifts were also presented to both Grant Snook and Paul Blackwell Jr., as well.

“It is bittersweet for all of us in the Statesville Civitan Club to be closing down. We have great people in the club that have done and are doing great things in the community,” Paul Cook said. He was the treasurer for the club.

