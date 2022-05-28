WATCH NOW: Statesville Christian School graduates share laugh, memories, achievement and graduation

Stories of classes, sporting events, field trips, and the usual shenanigans of students with too much time on their hands were what many will remember from valedictorian Adam Godwin's address to his classmates at Statesville Christian School during its graduation ceremony Friday.

Those memories of those normal rites of passage for students in high school weren't guaranteed a few years ago as a worldwide pandemic upended the lives of many and took away many social aspects of students.

"Everything was back to normal, how it usually is," Godwin said. "It was a blast, last year's class missed so much, just the small little things that we got to do, that they didn't, made this year more meaningful."

Having those stories to share was important to the Statesville Christian students as they shared those one last time as a group before they headed out the doors of their school and on the path to the rest of their lives.

"I missed everyone when we were quarantined. I'm glad we were able to do this and bond over it," salutatorian Emmy Hughes said. "It's hard work, sometimes in high school. Not all the time but some of the time."

Upper school Principal David Ivey said it was a surreal and emotional moment for him and the students as they prepared for the young men and women to receive their diplomas.

"This is a great group of kids that had a great school year and had a lot of experiences they may have missed out on during the pandemic, but they got the full picture and full opportunity. There have been challenges, but they've risen to the occasion," Ivey said. "Anytime there is a graduating class, it is hard to say goodbye and be so thankful that God has blessed them with what they have and the opportunities that he's given them. It's a little surreal though."

Senior awards

Godwin and Hughes were the top two graduates from Statesville Christian's class of 2022, with the valedictorian also winning the school's Trustee Award, but several others were recognized as well.

Brenna Bentley was given the Scholar-Athlete Award, awarded to an athlete who excels in the classroom and in their athletic achievements.

Soli Deo Gloria Award, voted on by the faculty and given to a student who exemplifies living a life for God's glory, went to Bailey Davidson.

Daniella Okyere-Boateng earned the Faculty Award, given to a senior who is diligent in their pursuit of wisdom and knowledge.

