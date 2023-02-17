s Tonya Wilson Reid heard the description of the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award from the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce at its Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in Statesville on Thursday, she noticed that person started to sound a lot like herself.

That’s because she was, in fact, the winner of the chamber’s award.

“I was just floored. He was reading off stuff and I was like, wait, that’s me,” said. “I’m honored.”

Reid was selected for her efforts as a social worker within Iredell-Statesville Schools, especially as she addresses the needs of students who are homeless. The mission is personal for her, as she often calls them “her babies.”

She said the current year had been one of the most challenging for her during her more than three-decade career helping children.

Reid was one of the five recognized with different awards from the chamber, including the following:

2022 Ambassador of the Year: Dana White

2022 Excellence in Large Business: Hilton Garden Inn

2022 Excellence in Small Business: 220 Café

2022 Community Impact: Iredell County Public Library

The banquet also featured D. Craig Horn, the mayor of Weddington, who shared some of his insights from his time in the military, work in food distribution, state government for 10 years in the House of Representatives, and current mayorship.

He spoke on how he believes schools need to evolve to changing times and goals while not forgetting that the education of children is invaluable for them and the communities in which they live.

And he offered a bit of advice anyone, in education or not, should remember so they don’t lose sight of the reason they do what they do.

“We need to make sure that the main thing remains the main thing,” Horn said.

The event is one that Shannon Viera, president and CEO of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, continues to help business and civic leaders connect and build a better community.

“Our theme this year is ‘Building Community’ and all of our award recipients this year reflect that message,” Viera said.