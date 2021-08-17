WATCH NOW: Statesville brothers deliver first donation to Purple Heart Homes

Childers reluctantly followed the advice and discovered he felt better after that first writing attempt. Over a four-year period, Childers continued to put his story on paper, and that developed into a book that was published earlier this summer. The book details Childers’ life from his childhood in Pennsylvania to his military service to his decision to join the peacekeeping company and deploy overseas.

The title comes from Childers’ decision several years ago to get a dog to help him cope with his nightmares and social anxiety. Childers got Dita from the Iredell County Animal Shelter and trained her to be a service dog, and since then, she’s been his contstant companion.

Childers said it was only fitting that proceeds from his book go to Purple Heart Homes because of its service to veterans.

Borders said he’s known Don and David Childers for five years, and knows their commitment to veterans and to PHH. He said both have been instrumental in helping get veterans to Reboot, and he’s watched the difference it’s made for David. “To watch Dave process through what happened to him through the course of a couple of decades in service to our country and watch the healing happen in him, and the face that he used all that and wrote all that down and that generated some interest in what we’re doing in the form of dollars is pretty cool,” he said.