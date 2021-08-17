WATCH NOW: Statesville brothers deliver first donation to Purple Heart Homes

Brad Borders wasn’t entirely sure why Donald and David Childers were coming to his office Tuesday.
He had written their names on his calendar but didn’t know the reason for their visit to Purple Heart Homes.
The visit was good news for Purple Heart Homes as the brothers were bringing by a $522 donation, proceeds from David Childers’ book, “God Sent the Dog.” The check was for $502 but Don Childers brought an additional $20 that a woman gave him as a donation.
Borders, who planted the idea of writing down his thoughts to David Childers as part of Project Reboot, a combat recovery program, said this donation is especially meaningful. “Every donation is important but this one is especially important since it comes from David,” Borders, vice president of outreach for Purple Heart Homes, said.
Borders said the first donation from “God Sent the Dog” came from Pennsylvania, a town about 10 miles from where the Childers’ brothers were raised.
Purple Heart Homes was founded in 2008 by John Gallina and Dale Beatty, two combat wounded veterans. Its purpose is to find housing solutions for service connected disabled and aging veterans.
Childers, who served with a peacekeeping company in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, came home with a traumatic brain injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He attended Project Reboot and Borders recommended to those attending the class to write down their thoughts.
Childers reluctantly followed the advice and discovered he felt better after that first writing attempt. Over a four-year period, Childers continued to put his story on paper, and that developed into a book that was published earlier this summer. The book details Childers’ life from his childhood in Pennsylvania to his military service to his decision to join the peacekeeping company and deploy overseas.
The title comes from Childers’ decision several years ago to get a dog to help him cope with his nightmares and social anxiety. Childers got Dita from the Iredell County Animal Shelter and trained her to be a service dog, and since then, she’s been his contstant companion.
Childers said it was only fitting that proceeds from his book go to Purple Heart Homes because of its service to veterans.
Borders said he’s known Don and David Childers for five years, and knows their commitment to veterans and to PHH. He said both have been instrumental in helping get veterans to Reboot, and he’s watched the difference it’s made for David. “To watch Dave process through what happened to him through the course of a couple of decades in service to our country and watch the healing happen in him, and the face that he used all that and wrote all that down and that generated some interest in what we’re doing in the form of dollars is pretty cool,” he said.
Don Childers said he hopes the $522 delivered Tuesday is just the start of donations from “God Sent the Dog.”