It's been a long time coming, but with shovels in hand, Statesville broke ground on the site where Fire Station No. 1 will be built and named in honor of William (Woody) T. Woodard.

"I couldn't feel better, it's fantastic. It did take a while, but we absolutely made the right decision at the right location. This is going to serve the citizens of Statesville better than any other place we could build a fire station," Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh said.

The current Fire Station No. 1 was built in 1952, and while it served the city for years at its location on South Meeting Street, city officials agreed that it needed to relocate and upgrade the station to better serve the community.

"The city of Statesville needs this, our firefighters need it, it's all about the firefighters as this will be their home," Fire Chief Andy Weatherman said.

The station will be two stories with lower levels dedicated to administrative offices for fire and other city departments while the upper level will house the firefighters, living areas, as well as their fire equipment and vehicles. The facility will also have a three-story training tower.

For the city, it plans to have the fire station operating in early 2024 which will replace its predecessor. For the Woodard family, they will see their loved one who passed away in 2013 honored for years to come.

"It's a special honor to have that station named for him," Dorothy Woodard, his wife said. William Woodard, who worked with the Statesville Housing Authority and Statesville NAACP, was seen as a pillar of the community for his work with its people and its city government. "It's not my phrase, but he wasn't a fireman but he put out a lot of fires in the community," Dorothy said.

She thanked the city council as well as current NAACP president Todd Scott, who helped push through the process of naming the fire station after William, who was better known as Woody to many in the city.

While William had settled and worked in New Jersey for years, he and Dorothy moved back to her native Iredell County after he had retired. Once they arrived, Woody went to work serving his community here, which was why the city council voted to name it in his honor.

"When I came down there and saw all the things he did, it made me proud. I thank the city of Statesville and the NAACP for recognizing my father. It's a long overdue honor and I'm glad to be here for it," Woody Woodard II said.

Kutteh, who as a council member and mayor worked with William through city functions as well as the housing authority, smiled as he spoke about William' legacy.

"It's very fitting and appropriate we do that. I just wish he was here to receive this honor," Kutteh said.

The land at the intersection of Wilson Lee Boulevard and Charlotte Avenue was previously owned by the Statesville Housing Authority, but it had agreed to transfer it to the city as it will serve residents in the area. Executive Director Darbah Skaff was also pleased to see the station would carry William Woodard's name.

"Mr. Woodward worked for the housing authority for many, many years, and was essential to the housing authority at that time," Skaf said. "It's an amazing project, and I'm proud we're part of it."