WATCH NOW: Statesville Back 2 School Bash rolls on

The Statesville Back 2 School Bash had a steady line of vehicles circling Statesville High School and the volunteers were excited as the process started on Saturday.

“It’s super exciting, in fact, all the volunteers were antsy. One person described it being like Christmas morning, the anticipation of the kids coming and excitement on their faces, it’s very rewarding for all of us,” Nicole Beam, one of the event’s organizers, said.

With that excitement with the volunteers, one can imagine the children receiving supplies to start their school year.

A number of local nonprofits and other organizations were on hand as the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church put the event together. Beam said it was a team effort both before, during, and after the Bash to make it run smoothly.

Beam said being present in the community was important, especially with the difficulties many people faced with COVID-19 and its direct and indirect effects on people’s lives.

The B2SB looked to serve roughly 1,500 students by handing out school supplies, backpacks, and tennis shoes. There were services available, too, including free sports and kindergarten physicals offered by Kintegra Health and participating physicians. A hot dog lunch was served by Food Lion and Grill 4 God Ministries.