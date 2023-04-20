It was a family affair for the Cartners at the Special Olympics Iredell County Spring Day on Thursday. For Lisa Cartner, she sees the Special Olympics from her view as a coach (in swimming), parent of a volunteer, and the parent of an athlete.

“It’s fun, being a coach and being a parent. It’s very rewarding to watch them do the things they’re great in,” Lisa Cartner said. “It’s so much fun to watch them. It makes me so proud.”

She had no trouble getting her son, Jacob Cartner, an Agriculture and Science Early College student, to ask friends and classmates to help volunteer this week, which made her proud of her son.

“He sent a whole list of names, and they’ve been so excellent to work with,” Lisa Cartner said.

She is equally proud of her daughter Karlie Cartner, who took part in the various events on Thursday at Statesville High School.

That pride was evident in the smile on her face as she encouraged Karlie before her throws in the turbo javelin event, taking a moment away from her work as a volunteer to be a mom cheering loudly from the sidelines.

Of course, it was more than just the Cartners there on Thursday as the middle school and high school students, as well as independent athletes, gathered on the track and field at Statesville High School.

A total of 237 athletes took part in the running long jump, standing long jump, 100-meter dash, turbo javelin toss, 25-meter dash, softball throw, 15-meter and 25-meter assisted walk, 25-meter wheelchair race, 15-meter wheelchair race, tennis ball throw, and ball kick, which were taking place inside the stadium in Statesville.