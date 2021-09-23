WATCH NOW: Speakers at Iredell meeting unified in desire for fairly drawn districts

Democratic candidate Scott Huffman accused that state’s Republicans of having already drawn new districts in back rooms. While he said he believes that these hearings are just a show, he still hopes the Republican majority in Raleigh create maps fairly.

That particular assertion was something Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Rep. Jeff McNeely pushed back against.

“No maps of any kind have been drawn, in any shape have been drawn. Nothing has been done, all we have done is collected data,” McNeely said. “It’s all about population. A lot of people want to say it is about demographics of color, or demographics of whatever, but it’s really and truly about population. Some counties have grown like Iredell, some have decreased like some in the East. Shifts are going to happen, it won’t be Democratic shifts, it will be Republican, too.”

McNeely said he hopes to keep Iredell County in one piece as lines are drawn, something Sawyer said as well. She noted that before she was elected, she had similar sentiments when it came to the process of redistricting, but said some of what was discussed on Thursday was misinformation as the process is more complex.