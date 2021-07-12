WATCH NOW: Southside Walking Club promoting health and unity

Tim Williams started with a simple idea — forming a walking club to bring people together and to promote unity.
He went on social media and invited people to come out at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day to walk.
It’s been just a couple of weeks but the Southside Walking Club is attracting more and more people each day.
“We’ve had 60 or so walkers so far,” he said.
Williams said the idea came about after he came to back to Statesville for his father’s funeral in May. He’s stayed on to help his mother, and he decided he wanted to do something to help the community as well. Teaming up with his brother, J.D., he thought it would be a great idea to invite people to simply come out and take a walk.
The first walk, at 7 a.m., starts on McLaughlin Street and travels through South Statesville, Williams said.
The evening walk starts at Statesville High School and goes to South Statesville as well.
Williams said the hope is these walks will unite the community and encourage people to live a healthier lifestyle.
Danette Glover helped the Williams brothers in getting the club going. She said when Tim Williams approached her with the idea she “jumped right in.”
Glover said she takes part in both walks each day, and like Tim Williams, she’s doing it for her health. She’s lost 90 pounds and is looking to maintain her weight loss.
But, she said, it’s more than health that’s motivating her to come out twice a day and walk. The group dynamics, she said, make her more determined to take part in both walks each day. Walking as a group, Glover said, makes it seem less like exercise.
“The time seems to go by faster,” she said. “We’re walking but we’re building relationships and learning about and from each other.”
She said the group atmosphere also makes it easier to maintain the routine. “It’s about accountability,” she said. Knowing others are coming out to walk is a motivation to lace up those sneakers and take part.
Like Tim Williams, Glover said, she is taking part in these walks to build unity.
“It’s all about unity,” she said.
Darleen Sherrill and her daughter, Breshana, came out to walk for the first time Sunday evening. She said she wanted to take part to get some exercise and to have fun at the same time.
“It’s so nice for people to do,” she said. “It’s uplifting for Statesville.”
Tim Williams said the original idea was to walk twice a day six days a week.
“Even the Lord takes the day off on Sunday,” he said with a laugh.
But as the popularity of the Southside Walking Club grows, some like Glover, the Sherrills, Tanya Stockton and Brandi Holman, decided to make it a seven-day-a-week habit.
Xavier Zsarmani also was one of those who jumped on board when the Southside Walking Club started. An avid walker, Zsarmani said he is pleased this is happening.
The health benefits are one reason he’s thrown his support and feet behind the Southside Walking Club, but he said, he believes this will be beneficial to South Statesville and the community as a whole.
“It’s time to change the narrative,” he said.
Encouraging people to get out and walk brings about relationships with neighbors and understanding of each other Zsarmani said.
He also said he believes promoting health and unity will help address some of the issues of violence, which is not just an issue in Statesville but around the country. With COVID-19 keeping people indoors for the past year, he said, this is a chance to reestablish relationships and hopefully strengthen the community.
He said the walking club doesn’t have any membership requirements.
“It’s for everyone from kids to the elderly. My 73-year-old mother is out there walking,” Zsarmani said. “It’s not a race, not a competition.”
Williams said he hopes the participation continues to grow. Some people who don’t live in Statesville also are taking part in the walk wherever they are and posting videos to the Southside Walking Club’s Facebook page.
For Glover, there’s no doubt she plans to keep putting one foot in front of the other on the twice daily walks.
“We love it,” she said.