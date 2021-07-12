WATCH NOW: Southside Walking Club promoting health and unity

Glover said she takes part in both walks each day, and like Tim Williams, she’s doing it for her health. She’s lost 90 pounds and is looking to maintain her weight loss.

But, she said, it’s more than health that’s motivating her to come out twice a day and walk. The group dynamics, she said, make her more determined to take part in both walks each day. Walking as a group, Glover said, makes it seem less like exercise.

“The time seems to go by faster,” she said. “We’re walking but we’re building relationships and learning about and from each other.”

She said the group atmosphere also makes it easier to maintain the routine. “It’s about accountability,” she said. Knowing others are coming out to walk is a motivation to lace up those sneakers and take part.

Like Tim Williams, Glover said, she is taking part in these walks to build unity.

“It’s all about unity,” she said.

Darleen Sherrill and her daughter, Breshana, came out to walk for the first time Sunday evening. She said she wanted to take part to get some exercise and to have fun at the same time.

“It’s so nice for people to do,” she said. “It’s uplifting for Statesville.”