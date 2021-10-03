WATCH NOW: Southern Distilling Co. celebrates Sunday sales of its spirits thanks to change in legislation

Prohibition ended nearly a century ago, but Sunday marked the first time in more than 88 years that liquor was legally sold on a Sunday in North Carolina.
In Iredell County, one of the lawmakers who helped changed the regulations was on hand, as Rep. Timothy Moffitt was the first person to buy a bottle on Sunday. Pete Barger, president of the Distillers Association of North Carolina and CEO of Southern Distilling Co., rung up Moffitt’s purchase.
“I very excited about that, for something that’s not been allowed for 88 years, to be one of the first ones to purchase that product is very exciting, and I’m honored to be able to do that,” Moffitt said a few minutes before he would make that historic purchase.
The sales come after the passage of House Bill 890, with one of the more notable changes in the bill being the Sunday sales of liquor starting at noon and going until 9 p.m. from North Carolina distilleries. The law, however, only applies to distilleries; local ABC stores will still be closed on Sundays.
For distilleries like Southern Distilling, which previously could have been open on Sundays, it makes more sense to be open now. Previously, you could buy a drink on-site if a distillery was open, but couldn’t take a bottle home. Now it can sell the product it makes to customers — not just drinks, but the whole bottle. For Barger, he appreciates seeing the evolutions of North Carolina’s laws since he began making bourbon in 2012.
“When we started this company in 2012, we didn’t have the ability to sell one bottle out of our front door,” Barger said. He said it’s been an effort over the past decade to lobby for less stringent regulations, but that the ability to sell on Sundays was as important as increasing the amount they were allowed to sell to customers walking in their doors.
Barger said it puts businesses like the distillery in Statesville on even footing with breweries, wineries and other alcohol makers that take advantage of tourists on the search for local flavor in their drinks.
“It’s a huge deal for Statesville. We’re a huge magnet for tourism, and we’ve pumped the brakes on that tourist business because you can only be open 50% of the time you needed to be open. It’s a real hindrance,” Barger said. “You see we just built a new 12,000-foot visitors center up here, that’s going to be a draw not just to the people we bring here, these are people that are going to be eating in Statesville restaurants, sleeping in Statesville hotels, filling up at Statesville gas stations, we feel this is not just a big deal for us, but for the greater community.”
Moffitt said the changes to the law, which also included changes to sales at events and various smaller changes for manufacturers and sellers, were done to “modernize” alcohol sales in the state.
“My goal was to modernize a very antiquated ABC system. Part of that is recognizing that our in-state distillers are treated differently from our in-state brewers, cideries, and wineries. I wanted to put them on more equal footing, even though they sell a more controlled product, I wanted to provide them the opportunity to compete in our state, but also take advantage of the great tourism economy that we have, and allow tourists that come to our great state purchase it on Sundays,” Moffitt said.
For consumers like David and Heather Stanbro of Salisbury, they said they see both why it’s big for Southern Distilling and a plus for them as well.
“For a small business perspective, it’s huge,” Heather said.
“It truly gets people out to the distilleries too, to see how it is all processed and get that one-on-one connection with the distillery itself,” David said.
