WATCH NOW: Southern Distilling Co. celebrates Sunday sales of its spirits thanks to change in legislation

“When we started this company in 2012, we didn’t have the ability to sell one bottle out of our front door,” Barger said. He said it’s been an effort over the past decade to lobby for less stringent regulations, but that the ability to sell on Sundays was as important as increasing the amount they were allowed to sell to customers walking in their doors.

Barger said it puts businesses like the distillery in Statesville on even footing with breweries, wineries and other alcohol makers that take advantage of tourists on the search for local flavor in their drinks.

“It’s a huge deal for Statesville. We’re a huge magnet for tourism, and we’ve pumped the brakes on that tourist business because you can only be open 50% of the time you needed to be open. It’s a real hindrance,” Barger said. “You see we just built a new 12,000-foot visitors center up here, that’s going to be a draw not just to the people we bring here, these are people that are going to be eating in Statesville restaurants, sleeping in Statesville hotels, filling up at Statesville gas stations, we feel this is not just a big deal for us, but for the greater community.”

Moffitt said the changes to the law, which also included changes to sales at events and various smaller changes for manufacturers and sellers, were done to “modernize” alcohol sales in the state.