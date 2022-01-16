WATCH NOW: Snow blankets Iredell County on Sunday; few problems reported

Snow began falling in Statesville early Sunday, and by late morning, several inches had come down across the area.
However, authorities were reporting few issues. There were a few crashes reported around the county and there were scattered power outages as well, but most of those were addressed by late Sunday morning.
“Everything is pretty quiet,” city of Statesville spokeswoman Nancy Davis said.
She said there were a few outages reported in the Hidden Lakes area Sunday morning, but those were back on by late morning.
Davis said streets in the city were snow-covered, and crews were out scraping some of them and applying salt to interstate exits, bridges and other spots.
N.C. Highway Patrol First Sgt. Daniel Hall said the roads across the county were in poor condition early Sunday afternoon.
“Most are ice- and snow-covered,” he said. “The ice mixture is very dangerous for travel.”
Hall said, so far into the first winter storm of the year, folks seem to be heeding the advice to stay off the roads.
“As of now, it seems, people are staying in and avoiding travel. We encourage motorists to stay home at this time,” he said.
Hall said motorists, if they do choose to travel, need to be on the lookout for N.C. Department of Transportation trucks that are working to clear the roadways.
“Use caution and give the plenty of room to work,” he said.
If travel is absolutely necessary, drivers need to take precautions.
“Reduce your speed and greatly increase your following distances,” Hall said. “Many collisions on snow- or ice-covered roadways are simply the result of driving too fast for the conditions of the highways. At a minimum, your vehicle could become stuck or damaged. Beyond that, it could take longer for first responders to arrive at the scene of your collision.”
He added that troopers are working to diligently handle the incoming reports of wrecks. By early afternoon, Hall said, wrecks were increasing. “It is highly encouraged that people stay home,” he said.
For current road conditions visit drivenc.gov.
In southern Iredell County, authorities closed the portion of White Oaks Road from Shearers to Fieldstone roads due to treacherous conditions. A portion of Bluefield Road also was closed due to conditions but reopened Sunday morning.
An overturned pickup truck also resulted in the closure of three of the four southbound lanes of Interstate 77 around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.
The forecast called for the snow to be mixed with ice as the day wore on Sunday, and that could mean more hazards for Monday. But with Monday being Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and schools, government offices and some businesses closed, authorities were hopeful the situation would not worsen.
Road conditions will be affected through the first part of the week, as temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s and dip below freezing each night.
But more wintry weather may be on tap for next weekend. The early forecast is for a chance of snow showers Friday and Saturday.