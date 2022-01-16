WATCH NOW: Snow blankets Iredell County on Sunday; few problems reported

Snow began falling in Statesville early Sunday, and by late morning, several inches had come down across the area.

However, authorities were reporting few issues. There were a few crashes reported around the county and there were scattered power outages as well, but most of those were addressed by late Sunday morning.

“Everything is pretty quiet,” city of Statesville spokeswoman Nancy Davis said.

She said there were a few outages reported in the Hidden Lakes area Sunday morning, but those were back on by late morning.

Davis said streets in the city were snow-covered, and crews were out scraping some of them and applying salt to interstate exits, bridges and other spots.

N.C. Highway Patrol First Sgt. Daniel Hall said the roads across the county were in poor condition early Sunday afternoon.

“Most are ice- and snow-covered,” he said. “The ice mixture is very dangerous for travel.”

Hall said, so far into the first winter storm of the year, folks seem to be heeding the advice to stay off the roads.