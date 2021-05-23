WATCH NOW: SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS: Cool Springs' Ryan Franklin takes home top awards

Ryan Franklin needed a little help to hold the awards he received at Cool Springs Fire Department’s annual dinner Saturday.
That’s because Franklin took home the Randy Jones First Responder of the Year, David Cline Firefighter of the Year, Todd Bowers Most Calls Answered and Danny Webster Rookie of the Year awards.
Teague and Jeseli Corza-Reyes broke Franklin’s streak of awards. Teague received the Maurice Jenkins Officer of the Year honor and Corza-Reyes was presented an award named in honor of Teague for Most Training Hours. Neither Teague nor Corza-Reyes were present to accept their awards.
A couple of other awards were presented in memory of a man who played a vital role in the department for 47 years — Sonny Johnson. Johnson’s daughter, Herman Norman and grandson, Jacob Norman, received an award in memory of Johnson. The department also created an award in Johnson’s name for those who fill various roles.
Johnson died last year, but he was a vital piece of the puzzle at Cool Springs for more than four decades.
He didn’t want to fight fires or even drive the truck but was just as instrumental on a call as any firefighter, said Deputy Chief Tom Groff. Johnson directed traffic or made sure firefighters had a cold or warm drink, depending on the circumstances, and a snack. “He showed there was a role for everyone in the department,” Groff said.
The person chosen to receive the first Sonny Johnson Outstanding Service Award embodies the same dedication Johnson showed. Jerry Gibson, secretary-treasurer for the board of directors, and a man whose years of service parallel Johnson’s, received the award. Gibson has been with the department for more than 47 years, many of those making sure the department is financially responsible.
The department also honored one of its own upon his retirement. Steve Mayes, who served in various capacities including chief, retired after 21 years of service. He was chief from 2009-14.
A group of firefighters also was honored for its efforts on a particularly difficult rescue last year. Dispatched to a crash on Mocksville Highway on May 11, they knew it was bad from the initial call. They arrived to find a mangled pickup truck, with two people pinned inside. Groff, who was involved in the rescue, described it as the worst pin-in many of the rescuers had ever seen.
For nearly an hour, they worked as a team to cut one of the men out of the vehicle.
Everyone in the vehicle survived, and the manufacturer of the rescue tool involved in cutting one of the men out of the car recognized those involved in the rescue.
The AMKUS Star Award was presented to Brad McLaughlin, Justin Winstead, Chief Andy Webster, Brittany Cooper, Bowers, Groff, Fred Jetter and Franklin. Although he was not at the ceremony, Cody Penley of the Iredell Rescue Squad also was honored for his efforts on May 11.
Also recognized with service awards were Maurice Jenkins, 35 years; Jetter, 25 years; Maury Jenkins and Justin Winstead, 20 years; Drake Dufault and Matt Talbert, 10 years; and Kendall Bowman, five years.
This was an unusual awards ceremony following an unusual year in 2020. The department traditionally holds its awards ceremony in December, but thanks to COVID-19, that wasn’t possible.
Webster said the department also decided to honor members who made or continue to make a significant contribution.
The decision to name the first responder award in honor of Jones was an easy one, Groff said. Jones, who died in a crash while responding to a house fire in 2003, was the driving force behind the establishment of the first responder program at Cool Springs. He was the first recipient of the First Responder of the Year Award in 2001.
Franklin, Groff said, demonstrates the same passion Jones had for helping others and that shows in his selection for the other awards as well. Those were named after David Cline, a former chief of the department and retired deputy chief of the Statesville Fire Department, Bowers, a veteran of the department and Danny Webster (Andy Webster’s father), who was one of the original members of the department when it was formed in 1960.
Webster said that it is hoped the awards ceremony can go back to its traditional time later this year, but one thing that won’t change is honoring those who serve the department and those who have done so in the past.