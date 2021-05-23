WATCH NOW: SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS: Cool Springs' Ryan Franklin takes home top awards

Also recognized with service awards were Maurice Jenkins, 35 years; Jetter, 25 years; Maury Jenkins and Justin Winstead, 20 years; Drake Dufault and Matt Talbert, 10 years; and Kendall Bowman, five years.

This was an unusual awards ceremony following an unusual year in 2020. The department traditionally holds its awards ceremony in December, but thanks to COVID-19, that wasn’t possible.

Webster said the department also decided to honor members who made or continue to make a significant contribution.

The decision to name the first responder award in honor of Jones was an easy one, Groff said. Jones, who died in a crash while responding to a house fire in 2003, was the driving force behind the establishment of the first responder program at Cool Springs. He was the first recipient of the First Responder of the Year Award in 2001.

Franklin, Groff said, demonstrates the same passion Jones had for helping others and that shows in his selection for the other awards as well. Those were named after David Cline, a former chief of the department and retired deputy chief of the Statesville Fire Department, Bowers, a veteran of the department and Danny Webster (Andy Webster’s father), who was one of the original members of the department when it was formed in 1960.