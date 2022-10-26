Rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm at Sherwin-Williams on Wednesday as the company broke ground on an expansion of its current facilities in Statesville.

With representatives from the company, as well as local and state political officials, shovels scooped dirt in the ceremonial ground-breaking event for the expansion the company plans to complete in 2024.

“Today marks an important milestone for Sherwin-Williams in continuing to serve our customers and investing in our employees,” John G. Morikis said in a news release. He is the Sherwin-Williams chairman and chief executive officer. “This project will support our growth for years to come. We are proud to be a part of the community here and grateful for the partnership we have with the local and state officials.”

The expansion represents a $324 million investment and hopes to add more than 180 jobs, according to the company, as Sherwin-Williams plans to double its manufacturing output in Statesville. Along with the additions to manufacturing, the company will add a new 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center, which has another 200,000 square feet available for future expansion.

Sherwin-Williams’ officials said that 15 miles of piping, 220 miles of cable, increased automation, four new rail spurs and additional office space were part of the expansion, while also adding locker and break rooms, a game room for its non-office employees

The company thanked a number of local and state officials for their work, as those officials showed their appreciation to Sherwin-Williams for its choice to expand the Statesville facility where it manufactures paints and other coatings that are sold around the country and world.

Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Mallory likened the company’s choice to a football team looking to score and turning to the player the trust to get the job done.

“Who is going to carry the ball? Who is going to get the yardage we need on third down? Tight ends, and wide receivers, are all saying get me the ball. Glenn Furr (of Sherwin-Williams) of the Statesville team is saying get me the ball coach, I can get you down to the finish line, I’ll do better than just a first down,” Mallory said. “At the end of the day, you look at the strength of the Statesville team, it’s the fundamentals, it’s the work ethic, the commitment to producing a quality product, and being a family-oriented group of employees.”

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh said the city and county will do their part as they hope to produce a strong workforce.

“Great companies have great people,” Kutteh said. “That’s the workforce you have and that you want to expand, so I’m proud of that.”

He also praised the financial investment, and the company’s management, and said the city will be there in the future for the company as well.

“We are thrilled Sherwin-Williams, a company that has been an integral part of our community since 1993, chose to make a significant investment in Statesville for both its manufacturing and distribution facilities,” Kutteh said. “The decision to expand their footprint here represents the largest paint manufacturing operation for the company in North America based upon total gallon capacity and the largest single investment in the history of our city.”

In the news release sent out by the company, Gov. Roy Cooper praised the company for its investments in the state.

“This project in Statesville adds to North Carolina’s reputation as a top workforce location for modern manufacturing,” Cooper said. “With more than 2,400 full-time Sherwin-Williams employees in our state and more coming, our state is committed to the education and training that will create success for years to come.”

In all, Sherwin-Williams Additionally, Sherwin-Williams will receive approximately $30 million in state, county and local government incentives toward the project according to the company.