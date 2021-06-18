WATCH NOW: Seniors enjoy car show at Brookdale Peachtree

As the residents of Brookdale Peachtree looked over the vehicles of the cruise-in at the senior living facility, some even remembered when they were driving these classic cars in their younger days.
The assisted living home played host to several dozen cars in what was one of the first events there since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carolyn Freeman, senior sales director at Brookdale Peachtree, said she was glad to see the event grow from the original plan of a few cars into a much bigger event.
“These wonderful citizens of Iredell County came out, there must be 25 or 35 cars here, just so the residents can really start to come out from this COVID year from heck we’ve all gone through, it was horrible, and just start living life,” Freeman said. “What a way to cherish the love that goes into these vehicles, just like the love that we put into our residents.”
Freeman said she was surprised by the turnout but glad so many locals were willing to come out and make the cruise-in a success. She said the event was also made so families could come visit outside the home whether they wanted to sit outside or drive through to look at the cars.
Seniors made their way beside the classic cars and trucks outside in the home’s parking lot, with the owners proudly displaying and talking about what they loved about their vintage vehicles.
For residents like Chester Middlesworth and Garland Page, they were just happy to be outside, getting some fresh air and not being quarantined. Middlesworth said the safety precautions over the past year have been trying, but he said were understandable as neither the residents or any visitors wanted to transmit the virus to others.
“Just being outside in the fresh air is wonderful,” Middlesworth said.
Page said one of the Buicks in the Brookdale Peachtree parking lot was similar to one he drove growing up, but not as old.
“I thought they might have some a little older. What I loved to drive on was a ‘39 Pontiac, but they didn’t have anything that old here,” Page said.
