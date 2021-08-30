WATCH NOW: Senator Sawyer honored to bring a piece of Mooresville to Raleigh

New selections of local artwork are gracing the walls of Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s office in Raleigh and have, as she said, “transformed my office” and have brought a taste of home a little closer.
Sawyer, who represents the Senate’s 34th district, which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, began showcasing the work of artists from her district three years ago. The idea, which began as a way to honor her grandmother who was an artist, highlights the work of these artists.
The newest pieces of artwork on display are those of artists Dick Handshaw, Brenda Kadlecik and Brad Lephew, all of Mooresville, and Kristy Keistler of Troutman.
Handshaw’s journey into the art world began at the age of 14, he said. Showing dogs as a teen at dog shows, he began taking pictures at the shows followed by working on his high school’s newspaper and yearbook. Graduating from Alfred University in New York, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English. He decided this was not for him and turned to photography, which he has been involved with for approximately 58 years now.
Handshaw teaches photography at Mooresville Arts and enjoys taking photographs of landscapes as well as people and using the technique of light painting photography.
When asked what it means for him to have some of his photographs on display in Raleigh, he said it’s always nice to have an outlet for someone to see and enjoy your work. “I like prints and for one to take a print and show it means much,” he continued.
His works that were selected are titled, “Abandoned,” “Driveway into Time” and “Forgotten Church.”
Kadlecik, who has been painting part-time for about eight years, uses multiple mediums in her artwork including watercolor, ink and acrylics. She noted that she has “always been interested in art” and is educated in interior design and visual arts as well as being self-taught.
Kadlecik shared that she gains her inspiration for her paintings from the various places that she has visited which consist of botanical gardens, parks, the coast and others. When visiting these places, she noted that she takes photographs and then works from these, allowing her the opportunity to “enjoy the freedom of interpreting the image into a creative piece of art,” she shared.
She has two pieces of art on display entitled “Coastal Garden” and “In Motion.”
Expressing her appreciation to have her work in Raleigh, Kadlecik said, “I am honored to have my artwork chosen to be displayed in Senator Sawyer’s office. As an active volunteer at Mooresville Arts, I appreciate the support she has given. This is a wonderful opportunity for local artists!”
Lephew shared that he had a general interest in art but actually began painting six months ago as therapy for his right hand following some surgery that he underwent for a disc problem. Not able to write, he noted that he chose painting to help retrain nerves and rebuild control and the use of his hand.
“I highly recommend this,” he said, noting that painting worked, providing multiple benefits, both as “a hobby, which I enjoyed and as a healing tool,” he shared.
He took a class at Mooresville Arts, which he is appreciative of, and has continued on his own. Lephew’s paintings being exhibited in Raleigh are titled, “Allegory for Eternity” and “The Antiquary” (after Bonington, c1827), and he uses oil and watercolor as his mediums.
Having his artwork displayed in Raleigh, Lephew said is a “stunning honor in this early stage in my painting. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity.”
Keistler said she has been involved in some type of artwork since she was a child. She started out drawing and developed a taste for art and has worked in multiple mediums including watercolor, alcohol ink, landscape quilting, paper quilling, Femo clay and paper tolling. Keistler joined the Concord Art Guild and served as its president as well as teaching art there, and she is a new member of the Mooresville Art Guild.
After seeing the paper artwork of Calvin Nicholls, she shared this inspired her to do art with paper and has been doing this for six years. Keistler noted that she likes dragons and has a series of paper artwork featuring dragons. One work, she said, is modeled after a building with dragons in Germany.
The titles of her 3-D paper art being exhibited, both of which have won awards, are “It’s just a dream” and “Does this castle make my butt look big?”
Keistler shared that having her work in Raleigh is “very much an honor. I’m excited,” and she added that she might take a trip and go up to see them while they are on display.
Whenever Sawyer changes the pieces of artwork in her office, she noted that she sends an email out and other senators and house representatives come and see the new display.
Serving as co-chair of the Arts Caucus in Raleigh, Sawyer said, “It is my pleasure and great honor to bring a little piece of Mooresville to Raleigh and showcase the artists’ work here.”