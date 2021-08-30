WATCH NOW: Senator Sawyer honored to bring a piece of Mooresville to Raleigh

New selections of local artwork are gracing the walls of Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s office in Raleigh and have, as she said, “transformed my office” and have brought a taste of home a little closer.

Sawyer, who represents the Senate’s 34th district, which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, began showcasing the work of artists from her district three years ago. The idea, which began as a way to honor her grandmother who was an artist, highlights the work of these artists.

The newest pieces of artwork on display are those of artists Dick Handshaw, Brenda Kadlecik and Brad Lephew, all of Mooresville, and Kristy Keistler of Troutman.

Handshaw’s journey into the art world began at the age of 14, he said. Showing dogs as a teen at dog shows, he began taking pictures at the shows followed by working on his high school’s newspaper and yearbook. Graduating from Alfred University in New York, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English. He decided this was not for him and turned to photography, which he has been involved with for approximately 58 years now.

Handshaw teaches photography at Mooresville Arts and enjoys taking photographs of landscapes as well as people and using the technique of light painting photography.