WATCH NOW: Seeds for Secret Garden planted years ago for Theatre Statesville

As Theatre Statesville prepares for Thursday night's debut of "The Secret Garden," it is the culmination of weeks of preparation by the cast and crew behind the production.

For co-directors Caity Gordon and Melissa Statema, it also is a musical that has been near to their hearts from a very young age.

"We've both have a history with this musical when we were younger and it first came out," Gordon said. "We had an instant connection as children and teenagers. It just meant a lot to us growing up."

While as younger versions of themselves, they saw themselves as Mary Lennox and other children in the story of a 11-year-old British girl who is taken in by her uncle after her parents' deaths. As they grew older, however, their relationship with the show changed as they saw themselves as the adult characters who grapple with the emotional scars they have received over the years.

"Losing someone you love, and trying to figure out how to make it in life without that person you thought that you would be with forever, that's why I feel like the garden growing is symbolic of the characters growth as well," Statema said.

The magical garden that gives the play its name plays its own role as the characters grow within themselves and closer together, a central theme of the Theatre Statesville production that not only had been long on the minds of its directors but long-awaited after the company decided to put on the show nearly two years ago.

The show was scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed its production.

"It's been two years, we're just thankful things have calmed down so we can do the show we've been thinking about for decades," Statema said.

The wait is over as the show debuts Thursday.

Getting in character

Joey Moray, who plays Archibald, the reclusive uncle who takes care of Mary, said he looks forward to his part in the 17-person cast. He said while many of the characters, especially the younger ones, bring energy to the production, his character is the opposite. That makes for a difference in the approach he gets into his character.

"Everybody else is getting pumped up, I have to stay secluded and get into a mindset where I'm not having fun and so dismal," Moray said.

While his character doesn't enjoy himself, Moray said he enjoys the work and his interactions with many of the younger cast members in the family-friendly production.

"We have some absolutely amazing youth in this production and they are very talented. These kids really carry the show," Moray said. "They are worth the price of the ticket alone."

One of those is Maryella Rosko, who plays Mary Lennox, the show's central character.

"My character, she's a lot," Rosko said with a laugh. "She is a really bratty kid because she has been given everything she wanted since she was born."

For Rosko, her role takes her from being that spoiled child to one that learns to love the people and world around her.

For those who want to see her character and others grow in "The Secret Garden," the show debuts Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Academy, 650 Glover St., Statesville, with showings at the same time Friday and Saturday. A matinee performance is set for 3 p.m. Sunday. Other showings include June 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and June 19 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for children 13-18 years old, $10 for children under 12, and $15 for seniors.

Tickets can be purchased at theatrestatesville.com/shows/the-secret-garden.

