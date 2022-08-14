WATCH NOW: Second Saturday Festival brings community to Martin Luther King Jr. Park

“Statesville and the community came out and fully supported the event. I had total strangers come up to me to say ‘thank you’ for holding the festival and free concert.” Patrick Reynolds, of Waves Entertainment, said. “I was told this is needed and desired in the area. My Waves Entertainment teammates told me that others said the same thing to them. We all felt that we did a good thing for the community. We have our first Statesville event under our belts and are looking at how to improve for the next one.”

Waves Entertainment and All-American Sound have organized the event along with support from Statesville Recreation and Parks.

There was music from Alex Serrano and later Rockie Lynne as people mingled about vendors selling food, beer, drinks and other merchandise while children played in the park.

The next iteration of the event will be Sept 10, and one of the event’s organizers, Susan Rash, said she plans to make a few changes to improve the experience for attendees.

“It was a fantastic day in the park, and we were so happy to see the people of Statesville embracing the event,” Rash said. “Next month it’ll be even bigger. We are going to expand the Kidzone, and bring even more vendors and food trucks.”

For information, see the Waves Entertainment social media, wavesentertainmentusa, on Facebook and Instagram. Reynolds also can be reached at patrick@wavesentertainment.com or 704-662-2435.