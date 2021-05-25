WATCH NOW: Scouts, American Legion pay tribute to veterans

Last year a cool rain fell as Boy Scouts teamed up with members of American Legion Post 65 to pay tribute to veterans buried at New Salem United Methodist Church’s cemetery.

On Tuesday, the groups instead dealt with the heat but it did not deter them from their mission to remember the veterans.

Boy Scouts from Troop 363 were joined by Cub Scouts from the same pack to again perform the solemn ceremony of placing flags on the graves of veterans.

Mike Morris, outgoing commander of American Legion Post 65, said the combination of Boy and Cub Scouts was the biggest turnout he had seen for the annual ceremony.

Before the Scouts, paired with a member of the Legion, headed to the cemetery, Morris expressed his appreciation for their participation.

“We are here to honor the veterans,” he said.

Morris told the group that one of the veterans buried at the cemetery is Hurst Turner, and that the Legion post bears his name. Another, he said, died in the early 1900s.

Thomas Williams, one of the Scout leaders, said the event is something that the Scouts and their leaders look forward to each year.

“It’s always an honor to come and be a part of it,” he said.