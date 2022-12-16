Editor's Note For more photos from the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution please see page A3 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook.

Days, even weeks, of unseen labor goes into the Salvation Army’s work behind its Angel Tree program, but it ends up being all worth it when the clothes and toys are handed out to families.

“It’s fantastic,” Salvation Army Maj. JoAnn Muré said. “These people are trusting us to help them out in a moment in their life when they need help.”

More than 250 families that the Salvation Army of Iredell County served received gifts on Friday, according to Muré, and another 100 children were given clothes and toys through various partnerships it has with businesses and organizations.

Along with the gifts that are expected, clothes, hats, gloves and shoes are given out to meet those needs, something that Muré said the Salvation Army takes pride in as well.

Volunteers are key to the success of the Angel Tree program, but Muré said illnesses and tough economic times had made it harder this year, even though some of their volunteers return every year. She said Jim Fields, Mary Horne and Sue Garavagila were critical to preparations for Friday, along with board members and others who helped out.

The tough times also extend to the Red Kettle program as Muré said that they are well behind last year’s roughly $55,000 raised, with approximately $30,000 collected so far.