It’s easy to think you’ve got your child’s car seat installed correctly, but the Safe Kids of Iredell County Car Seat Check-Up showed parents how to avoid common mistakes and make sure their children are safe.

“We’re educating the community on how to install their car seats and keep their children safe properly,” Safe Kids of Iredell County’s Mychaela Brown said.

Brown said often people don’t have the car seat tight enough to keep it from moving or turn the car seat around too quickly as their child grows up, and the event is aimed at preventing those common mistakes. Tonya Newman with Safe Kids explained that while a child might seem safe, a loose strap or improperly buckled car seat can have deadly consequences.

“Parents need to know that if they don’t have they’re child properly secured, they can be thrown out of their seat,” Newman said.

Child Passenger Safety Technicians inspected car seats not only to ensure they were installed properly and demonstrate to parents how to do that, but volunteers also checked to see if the safety devices had been recalled by manufacturers. In one case, Newman was able to contact a manufacturer for a family that needed a safety clip and have it sent to them.

In addition to sharing information about car seats, boosters, seats and seat belt safety, Safe Kids also shared information on the dangers of heat stroke from children being left in hot vehicles during hot months.

Adults were encouraged to avoid heatstroke-related injuries by never leaving a child alone in a car; create reminders to check the backseat, especially when not following their regular routine; and take action if they see a child left alone in a car by dialing 911.