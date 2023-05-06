Latoya Peterson and Pamela Strange made their way to the starting line at the 13th annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run in Statesville on Saturday with their mothers on their minds and their names on their runner’s bibs.

For Peterson, is was Anita Moten, and for Strange, she ran in honor of Claudia Cameron.

“I miss her so much. I know this 5K was done in honor of someone who passed away from cancer, so this is what I can do to honor her memory,” Strange said.

“I’m running for mom today because when she was in hospice they took really good care of her, and I really appreciated everything that they did,” Peterson said.

Those stories are what Jodi Belcher, the mother of the race’s namesake, said that she appreciates on a day of collective celebration and grief for loved ones that are missed, just like her own son.

“I think it’s amazing that everyone can come out and honor their person. It’s a way every year to honor that memory every year, it can even be someone new because our lives change,” Belcher said. “Of course, we honor Timmy every year, but I love that they come and honor their person. I love this day. This smile doesn’t go away all day.”

Timmy Belcher and his family began the race in 2011 to support Rainbow Kidz Pediatric Grief Program, part of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Timmy took part in the first event before he died later that year.

There were plenty of cyclists and runners that started off their races in the cool morning air outside the Statesville YMCA on Saturday. They all had their own reasons for running or riding in the 5K and 10K foot races and 35- and 60-mile bike races. There was a fun run as part of the event as well.