While he is an icon of the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr. was not just advocating for the rights of Black people.

That was one of the things Brian Summers, a former staff member for Sen. Jesse Helms and Statesville native, told members of the Statesville Kiwanis Club on Tuesday. Summers presented a program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was observed Monday.

Summers has more than just a historical connection to King. He is friends with King’s son, Martin Luther King III.

He joked about once losing a bet to King III and having to dress up as Santa Claus.

Summers said the legacy of King is one for all people — not just Black people. “He was about the rights of everybody,” he said. “He wanted a better America.”

Summers said that when King when to Memphis, Tennessee, in April 1968, it was to support a strike by sanitation workers there. The Black sanitation workers, he said, were foremost on King’s mind. “African American sanitation workers received pay that wasn’t equal and weren’t allowed to join the union,” he said.

But, as King did in any of his protests, he went as a voice of peace. And on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, that voice was silenced when King was assassinated. “He embraced Gandhi’s idea of nonviolence,” Summers said, referring to Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian activist who employed nonviolent resistance to social woes

Summers said he is working to deliver the message that King embraced — creating a better America, and on the local level, a better Iredell County.

He said he believes one of the ways to continuing King’s legacy is to encourage people to develop and promote a sense of pride in their communities — “not just for African Americans but for everybody.”

