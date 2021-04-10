WATCH NOW: Respect and dignity: Sixty years after being licensed as a funeral director, Joe Troutman still serving the community

Joe Troutman has been serving the community as a funeral director for 60 years as of today, April 11, but his desire to serve others and his decision to enter this profession began many years before he actually earned his license.
A Statesville native, Troutman was born in 1937 and shared his story of growing up on Armfield Street near a church and noted that “even as an 8-year-old, I was curious about when they had funerals. I would go up and sit on the corner and watch.”
Troutman’s compassion to help soon led him to assist others in the neighborhood who had lost their beloved pets as he said he started taking care of those pets that had died and burying them, which continued for many years, he noted.
It was at the age of 14 that he got a job at Johnson Greenhouses, helping them make deliveries. He especially remembered the large volume of work that happened around Easter and Christmas with the many deliveries that were to be made.
Troutman said Johnson Greenhouses and Johnson Funeral Home were in the same location, at the corner of Mulberry and West Broad Street, where the Mitchell Community College science building is currently located. When he was 16-years-old, Troutman said that “by virtue of being around the greenhouse, I started helping at the funeral home making removals and helping with the ambulance.”
During those early years of his time at the funeral home, Troutman said there was no EMS service; therefore, the funeral homes served in this capacity. The county took over and established the EMS around 1974, he said.
“There was a lot of work involved because the funeral homes were still doing ambulance service up until 1974,” Troutman said. “So it was literally a night and day job, and it wasn’t all that attractive because you didn’t get a lot of rest. You could be up at 3 o’clock in the morning, be gone a couple hours, get back, and it’s time to get up, wash cars or put up tents and go to funerals.”
In addition to serving as the EMS, Troutman shared that during his 60 years of being at the funeral home, the ways they operate have “changed tremendously.”
This has included the fact that until the late 1960s and ‘70s, Troutman said people didn’t use the funeral home for visitations, but instead the deceased was taken back home for the viewing until the services were held either at the church or maybe even in the home. Now, he said, “it’s very rare to take anybody home. Most families choose to use the funeral home facilities or the church to have whatever they want.”
When Troutman graduated from Statesville High School in 1956, he enrolled at Mitchell College where he graduated in 1958. During these years, his parents moved to Greenville, S.C.; however, he remained to continue his education and job. It was at this time, he said he moved into the funeral home, which was right at the college.
“They liked the fact that I would move in and stay because my living facilities were in lieu of a salary,” he noted.
Upon graduating from Mitchell, he went to embalming school in Cincinnati, Ohio, which he shared was the most renowned. There were others in Philadelphia and Dallas, Texas, but he noted that Cincinnati was “the school to go to,” and back then, he said, if that was going to be your profession, it had to be from one of those schools.
After he graduated from embalming school on April 11, 1961, he took the State and National boards and returned to Statesville where he went to work with Bunch Funeral Home, directly behind Broad Street United Methodist Church. Both Johnson and Bunch funeral homes were owned by the same people, Troutman shared.
“So we worked together,” he said, “and then I started living down at Bunch when I got back” from school.
Troutman served at Bunch Funeral Home until the ‘70s, and, in 1983, he bought Nicholson Funeral Home, where he remained until 2018 when it was sold.
The opportunity arose for Troutman’s son William and his wife, Abbi, to purchase Troutman Funeral Home, which was started in 1989 by Jim and Susan Sappenfield who named the funeral home after the town. In December 2018, Joe Troutman joined them in the operation of the funeral home.
With a smile, Troutman shared that he is the “sixth generation of the original Troutman family, so I kind of fit right in.”
Since he first began serving families in the community, Troutman said he has helped thousands of families during these difficult times in their lives. He said that he had “figured up over the years how many people I have actually helped bury, and give or take, it’s around 25,000.”
He noted that some might find that unbelievable, with that number being close to the size of the city of Statesville; however, over the 60 years at the various funeral homes with each providing several hundreds of funerals each year, “it adds up” he said.
Offering these many services and helping so many people during their most difficult times, is exactly why he does what he does each day.
This “is of course the reason I am in it. I have compassion for people,” Troutman said. “And it was just a natural thing for me to evolve from pets to people, and I have now served some families four generations.”
And it is with this same compassion that as a former owner and funeral director he has encouraged others to treat those they serve. He shared that his creed, which he has passed along, is “to treat with dignity and compassion, be a good listener and the main thing was to serve and provide good service.”
Nate Neely, who at age 79, said he has known Troutman for 70 years. They had worked together some at Bunch Funeral Home during the ambulance days.
“Joe is probably the finest gentleman I’ve ever known,” Neely said. “Not because of the business he is in, but it is just the type person he is. He’s very compassionate and wouldn’t hurt your feelings for the world. He’s been an outstanding person.”
Neely noted how Troutman has worked and served Mitchell College and the fact that he has been treasurer of the alumni association for so many years “shows what kind of trust people have in him. He has always been a very strong alumni and cares about Mitchell and the growth of it, and he still does to this day,” he said.
In addition to serving multiple generations as a funeral home director, Troutman has worked with multiple generations as well while in the business. Billy Jones, who is a third generation grave digger, said that Joe was a “very good friend of our family. I’ve known Joe all my life. He knew my father and grandfather.”
Jones said that his five brothers and he worked with Troutman at Nicholson and when Billy went out on his own, he shared how Troutman was the “first funeral home that gave me an opportunity to start my business on my own. He’s like a daddy to me, Jones said of Joe. “He treats family with respect and dignity. All the Troutman’s have been nice to my family,” Jones continued. “He has been a blessing to this community. I would do anything in this world for him.”
Becoming a funeral director takes more than most realize, he shared, and “it’s not really an easy business to get into. You’ve got to have the right emotional make-up,” Troutman noted, as well as all the subject matter in school that has to be taken in order to get a license — subjects like pathology, microbiology and chemistry.
“It used to be if you wanted to go to embalming school, you had to serve a two-year apprenticeship. Nowadays, you don’t have to do that,” Troutman said. “You can just apply and go to embalming school. But that’s not a realistic approach because you don’t experience working with families, you don’t experience anything other than just going to school and learning from books, and you don’t really learn the personal part from books.”
Troutman Funeral Home has four full-time employees and a number of part-time. One of these, R.C. Clodfelter, who has been employed at Troutman Funeral Home since it began, shared that “the one thing I can say (about Joe) is he is wonderful. He’s a good person.”
Clodfelter said he had worked with the Sappenfields and helped park cars and he has continued working with the Troutmans since they came. “They are both good people,’ he said about Joe and William.
Joe Troutman noted that in the little over two years since they have been there, they have “increased the business tremendously.” They have served not just the local Troutman area, he noted, but with both his experience, along with his son William, who is likewise a licensed funeral director, “we now pretty much cover most of Iredell County and even into the edge of Rowan and even into Alexander and some in Catawba.”
Troutman has two sons, both of whom have worked with him in the business. Son Matt and his wife, Angela, have four children, Chailey Bruce, Madeline, Sydney and Eli; and William and Abbi have two sons, Cooper and Jack.
In addition to his vast experience of serving at the funeral homes, Troutman has in the past and continues serving the community in multiple ways. In 2019, he was named by the Statesville Chamber of Commerce as the Citizen of the Year, and he served as a county commissioner from 1976-84. Since 2000, he has served on the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees and also serves as treasurer of the Mitchell Alumni Association, a position he has held for more than 50 years.
At 83 years young, Troutman said he has been blessed with good health and while he has been asked by others when he plans to retire, he shared that he’s “seen too many people retire in their mid-60s or 65 and not live a year. “So,” he said with a smile, “I’m going to keep going as long as I can.”