WATCH NOW: Respect and dignity: Sixty years after being licensed as a funeral director, Joe Troutman still serving the community

Becoming a funeral director takes more than most realize, he shared, and “it’s not really an easy business to get into. You’ve got to have the right emotional make-up,” Troutman noted, as well as all the subject matter in school that has to be taken in order to get a license — subjects like pathology, microbiology and chemistry.

“It used to be if you wanted to go to embalming school, you had to serve a two-year apprenticeship. Nowadays, you don’t have to do that,” Troutman said. “You can just apply and go to embalming school. But that’s not a realistic approach because you don’t experience working with families, you don’t experience anything other than just going to school and learning from books, and you don’t really learn the personal part from books.”

Troutman Funeral Home has four full-time employees and a number of part-time. One of these, R.C. Clodfelter, who has been employed at Troutman Funeral Home since it began, shared that “the one thing I can say (about Joe) is he is wonderful. He’s a good person.”

Clodfelter said he had worked with the Sappenfields and helped park cars and he has continued working with the Troutmans since they came. “They are both good people,’ he said about Joe and William.