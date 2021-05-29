WATCH NOW: Resilient North Iredell High School graduates celebrate with family, friends

North Iredell High school graduates were given a bit of normalcy along with their diplomas on Saturday as family and friends gathered at Raider Ravine just like they would any other year.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were scantly seen as the outdoor setting of the NIHS graduation allowed for less social distancing than had been called for over the past year.

Gracen Cardwell said she was a little nervous before her speech as the valedictorian. That anxiety for a young student was no different this year from any other.

“I’m not really a speech person, but it’s an honor to be able to do it,” Cardwell said. She said she had strived to be her class’ top student but graduation day also meant the end of an important chapter of her young life.

“It’s rewarding, but also sad to leave because I loved being here. I loved high school, but I’m ready for the next step.”

And with normalcy comes the realization of the moment that hit these young students.

“It was fast. All year it feels like so long until we graduate, now it’s here. It’s like a slap in the face. It’s like, it’s here, what are you going to do?” Makela Murdock said.