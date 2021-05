Adopt Merry and Pippin. Pippin and Merry are 5 weeks old.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They are very playful and love to cuddle.

They’re great with dogs and cats, and would do wonderful in a home with other pets.

They love boxes and they LOVE to talk. Apply to adopt Merry and/or Pippin at RescueRanchAdoptions.com.

Ready to help save a life? Become a foster parent for a Rescue Ranch companion animal. Apply to foster at RescueRanchAdoptions.com