The Southern Comfort rescue! Rescue Ranch just rescued four beagle puppies from animal control who were found on the side of the road. Please meet Grits, Gumbo, Puddin and Dumplin.

The puppies are around 4-weeks-old and there are two boys and two girls. Adoption applications are being accepted, but they will not be adopted until they are 8-weeks-old in order to get them healthy.