WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

ADOPT MEMPHIS. This sweet beagle is ready for his furever home. He is around 5-7 years of age, dog and kid friendly, and loves to play with other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting him, please fill out an application at RescueRanchAdoptions.com

