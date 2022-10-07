WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week - Pressley the coonhound

Can you believe Pressley, this goofy hound, is off-leash trained? Which is hard to believe for a hound but his foster parents and Rescue Ranch trainer have worked with him on this so he can explore his surroundings. He LOVES playing with other dogs and he is a SUPER snuggler. He will make you constantly laugh with his goofy demeanor. He is a perfect family dog. You can bring him on vacations, to breweries and other dog-friendly events!