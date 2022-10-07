 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week — Pressley the coonhound

WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week - Pressley the coonhound

  • 0

Pressley shows off his hound skills.

Can you believe Pressley, this goofy hound, is off-leash trained? Which is hard to believe for a hound but his foster parents and Rescue Ranch trainer have worked with him on this so he can explore his surroundings. He LOVES playing with other dogs and he is a SUPER snuggler. He will make you constantly laugh with his goofy demeanor. He is a perfect family dog. You can bring him on vacations, to breweries and other dog-friendly events!

Check out a slideshow of Pressley, the treewalker coonhound.

Pressley is a 1-year-old treewalker coonhound. He is vaccinated, neutered, housebroken and crate trained. He loves other dogs and children but hates cats. He is obedience and off-leash trained. His adoption fee is $300. He is located in the greater Charlotte area but transport is available.

To learn more and adopt, visit RescueRanchAdoptions.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study shows impact of Hurricane Sandy on prenatal children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert