WATCH NOW: Remembering the fallen: Iredell veterans pay tribute on Memorial Day

It was hot, and more than a few of the men gathered at Oakwood Cemetery Monday wiped sweat from their faces.

Despite being uncomfortable for a few minutes, it was a duty they were honored to perform.

A group of local veterans, representing the Iredell County Burial Detail, met at Oakwood Cemetery late Monday morning to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in service to the country. It’s something they do every Memorial Day.

The detail is coordinated by the Iredell County Veterans Council and includes representatives from American Legion Posts 65, 401 and 217, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 68, Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1097 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2031.

Ken Marsh, a local veteran, read from a script as the others surrounded the veterans monument at the cemetery and stood at attention.

“Since World War I, more than 650,000 brave men and women have sacrificed their lives on the altar of freedom. We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country, and of others who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and are gone to their eternal rest. May the ceremonies today deepen our reverence for our departed friends and members. Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve by word and deed to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism,” Marsh read.

During the speech, Marsh recognized the sacrifices of two families — one from the Civil War and another from World War II, each having lost five sons in those wars.

“Again, our nation has assembled to honor its heroic dead. A thousand battles of land, sea and air echo the glory of their valiant deeds. Under the quiet sod, or beneath the murmuring waves, their bodies sleep in peace. But in the destinies of veterans, their souls go marching on. Because of them, our lives are free. Because of them, our nation lives,” Marsh said.

Following a prayer, a 21-gun salute and a moment of silence, a wreath was placed in front of the veterans monument at Oakwood.

But the brief ceremony was just one of four the veterans performed Monday.

“We will reconvene at Belmont Cemetery at 12:15,” Marsh said as the ceremony ended. From Belmont, the ceremony was repeated at Iredell Memorial Park and the VFW post.

“Thank you for joining us to honor the fallen on this Memorial Day,” he said.