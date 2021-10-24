WATCH NOW: Red Knights Chapter 13 donates ride proceeds to two firefighters, two organizations

Mooresville firefighter Chris Watts said he always heard the term “brotherhood” about those in the fire service.

He discovered just how much of a brotherhood it is Sunday when he and his family were given a check for $1,577. Watts, also a member of Stony Point Fire Department, is dealing with health issues, and the money was presented to help him with expenses.

“Y’all don’t know the impact. It means everything,” Watts said.

The money was raised by the Red Knights Chapter 13, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who also are emergency service workers, at its sixth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride.

The check presented to Watts was one of several the organization handed out from the $12,621 raised at the ride.

Another local firefighter, Jeff Rosenbalm, was the recipient of a $1,277 donation. Rosenbalm, a West Iredell firefighter and former member of Iredell Search and Rescue, also is dealing with health problems. He was not able to be at the presentation Sunday at Cool Springs Fire Department.

The Red Knights presented checks for the same amount to the National and North Carolina Fallen Firefighters foundations.

