WATCH NOW: Red Knights Chapter 13 donates ride proceeds to two firefighters, two organizations

Mooresville firefighter Chris Watts said he always heard the term “brotherhood” about those in the fire service.
He discovered just how much of a brotherhood it is Sunday when he and his family were given a check for $1,577. Watts, also a member of Stony Point Fire Department, is dealing with health issues, and the money was presented to help him with expenses.
“Y’all don’t know the impact. It means everything,” Watts said.
The money was raised by the Red Knights Chapter 13, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who also are emergency service workers, at its sixth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride.
The check presented to Watts was one of several the organization handed out from the $12,621 raised at the ride.
Another local firefighter, Jeff Rosenbalm, was the recipient of a $1,277 donation. Rosenbalm, a West Iredell firefighter and former member of Iredell Search and Rescue, also is dealing with health problems. He was not able to be at the presentation Sunday at Cool Springs Fire Department.
The Red Knights presented checks for the same amount to the National and North Carolina Fallen Firefighters foundations.
The group also has a Brotherhood Fund that is used to aid firefighters in need. Red Knights member Todd McLain, who underwent a quadruple bypass earlier this year, and Jeff Hayes, a longtime Ebenezer firefighter and officer, had a triple bypass recently. To assist them, Red Knights President Jason Mullins, said $1,279 from the fund would be given to each.
The group also presented a check for $2,790 to the Burned Children’s Fund. That money came from a raffle of two sets of commemorative bottles, one donated by Alabama Chapter 4 Red Knights, Mullins said.
Mullins said this year’s was the biggest ride and largest amount of money raised during the 9/11 ride. The event drew riders from a number of states.
“We had 300 bikes, eight cars, one tractor-trailer and 500 to 600 people,” he said.
He said the ride has a two-fold purpose. One is to remember the firefighters who died on 9/11, and the other is to raise money for a variety of needs, such as those who received the money Sunday.
Watts said he was grateful for the donation but just as grateful for the support behind it.
Rick Fleming of the state Fallen Firefighters Foundation also expressed his appreciation.
“This is awesome,” he said. “Thank you.”
Robert Forsack, a member of the Red Knights, said he’s proud of what this group has accomplished in its 10 years of existence.
“It’s awesome to see where we started to where we are today,” he said.