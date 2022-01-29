WATCH NOW: Reaping what you sew: Quilting & Needle Art Extravaganza brings quilters, sewers, vendors together

A colorful mosaic of materials covered the booths of the 2022 Quilting & Needle Art Extravaganza at the Statesville Civic Center, a welcome sight for both visitors and vendors.
“We’ve been coming here for years. Today’s a little extra special for us to be here together and come back out again,” Marsha Miles said.
She and DeAnn Lipe said it was coming to see the materials and fabrics and colors up close, as well as get more ideas for what they’ll do next, that make for a better experience than simply looking online.
Like many events that bring large groups of people together, shows like the Quilting & Needle Art Extravaganza, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard for everyone to come together.
For vendors like Sew Original, that has hurt their bottom line. While some shops have websites and multiple social media channels, the in-person experience both in their store and events like this is where they make connections with customers.
“With our store, we don’t have a big online presence. We need foot traffic, we need brick and mortar, so it’s had a big impact,” Lisa Alley of Sew Original said. “Not being able to do these shows, and this show is a big one for us, and not having that income at the beginning of the year makes things more difficult.”
She said they between COVID and the weather, they were concerned about turnout this weekend, but said every person coming through and buying helps.
While several vendors and shoppers said the in-person experience was important for them, harnessing the power of internet can be a tool for them as well. Aron Schleter of Concord Sew and Quilt was busy filming a video that was posted on Facebook inviting people down to the show.
Using technology for a leg up in the craft isn’t limited to social media. While sewing and quilting may conjure up the idea of middle-aged and older women sewing everything by hand or with an old sewing machine, Aron and his brother Kyle Schleter were there to sell sewing and embroidering machines with the ability to easily scan in patterns and designs to make the experience easier for anyone looking to flex their creative powers.
“The technology in the equipment is based around user-friendliness. The interaction between you and the machine isn’t as clunky as it used to be. It’s set up to get you to the actual quilting,” Kyle said. “They don’t have to know as much to be as successful, and have less errors on the way.”
And that, at the end of the day, it’s what everyone was working toward at the end of the day. Whether professionally or as a hobby, being able to get more out of every inch of fabric and every single stitch so that at the end of the day, they had a quilt or other needle-based work of art they can be proud of.