WATCH NOW: Reaping what you sew: Quilting & Needle Art Extravaganza brings quilters, sewers, vendors together

She said they between COVID and the weather, they were concerned about turnout this weekend, but said every person coming through and buying helps.

While several vendors and shoppers said the in-person experience was important for them, harnessing the power of internet can be a tool for them as well. Aron Schleter of Concord Sew and Quilt was busy filming a video that was posted on Facebook inviting people down to the show.

Using technology for a leg up in the craft isn’t limited to social media. While sewing and quilting may conjure up the idea of middle-aged and older women sewing everything by hand or with an old sewing machine, Aron and his brother Kyle Schleter were there to sell sewing and embroidering machines with the ability to easily scan in patterns and designs to make the experience easier for anyone looking to flex their creative powers.

“The technology in the equipment is based around user-friendliness. The interaction between you and the machine isn’t as clunky as it used to be. It’s set up to get you to the actual quilting,” Kyle said. “They don’t have to know as much to be as successful, and have less errors on the way.”