Cloverleaf Elementary was filled with costumed characters on Friday as students, teachers and volunteers celebrated the final day of Read Across America Week.

Those volunteer readers were parents, civic and business leaders, beauty queens, as well as Genesis Tapia, an 8-year-old who read to kindergartners.

“I’m a big fan of reading because I read almost every day with her, Kathy Lindenberger,” Tapia said. “I’m nervous, just a little bit, but not that much.”

Lindenberger and others were there from the Helping Hands Club from Oakwood Middle School as they took part in Friday’s festivities, which included dressing up as their favorite character.

All of it was part of encouraging children to embrace reading and literature from a young age.

“A genuine love for reading, a love for new literature, a love for characters in a story, and to really engage them to be lifelong readers,” Principal Andy Mehall said. “It’s powerful to have this many people across the district, in the county, to support Cloverleaf Elementary School and to support our students. And to the community to really showcase our school, that we really are building future leaders in this school.”