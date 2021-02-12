WATCH NOW: Puppies have fun before heading off to new homes

Since it began its adoption program recently, several dogs have found new homes through the Rescue Ranch Adoption Program, including a litter of puppies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2012, Rescue Ranch has operated animal education programs on its 87-acre property in Statesville. Over the years, the facility has grown with programs, animal ambassadors, nature trails and with the addition of a 10,000 square foot adaptive playground.

The nonprofit has grown once again with its Rescue Ranch Foster and Adoption Program. The program is accepting applications for foster families while it awaits adoptable animals. For now, no animals in the program will reside at the ranch, but instead will go into foster care.

For more information on available animals, fostering or the adoption process visit www.rescueranch.com.