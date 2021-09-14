WATCH NOW: Protester breaks glass door during Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting

A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.

Still, the meeting continued on after the door was broken and the school board completed its scheduled agenda.

Many of the more than 100 protesters were there to speak out against the school board's decision to require students to wear masks. That decision to require masks with few exceptions came last week after the school system switched five schools to virtual learning and more than 1,800 students were quarantined across the entire school district after potential exposure to COVID-19.

That number rose to 2,065 as of last Friday, roughly 10% of the I-SS student population. I-SS reported 216 students either tested positive or showed symptoms of COVID-19 while 35 teachers did as well. One I-SS employee, Nora Smyre, died earlier this month from complications related to COVID-19 and pneumonia.