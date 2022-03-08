WATCH NOW: Preserving a legacy: Norwood School gains national historic recognition

After its days as a school were over, the building eventually landed in the hands of the Troutman family, and has been the site of many family reunions since, annually bringing in hundreds of people from across the country.

However, it is the building’s history as a school that landed it on the National Register. The Troutman family proved to be instrumental in bringing the Norwood School to fruition. The family donated the land and even provided the lumber to construct the school. Jacob Troutman set aside two acres north of the cemetery as the site of the new school.

The first teacher was T.A. Rimmer, who was paid the sum of $40 per month.

Fortner said his great-grandfather taught at the school, and that many of his ancestors were pupils.

Until 1927, students from the area received their education, at least through the seventh grade, at the Norwood School. At that time, Fortner said, Troutman Elementary opened to serve students in the area, and the school was closed.

The Troutman family decided to try to buy the school for historical purposes and to keep it in the family, Fortner said. John Isaiah Troutman offered the county $60 for the building, and that was accepted, he said.