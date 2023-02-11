Time stands still for no one, though it seems to slow to a crawl at times during the formal process of preserving history in Statesville.

That can be frustrating for a number of people, organizations, and local governments as they play their various roles in historical preservation efforts toward a number of landmarks within the city.

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh said as much while he thanked the planning department’s Marcie Sigmon for her efforts representing the city and its goals in the endeavor during Monday’s meeting, noting she “made this process that’s taking longer than any of us would like more streamlined.”

The locations the mayor spoke of include Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church, the former home of Dr. Robert S. Holliday and Mary Charlton Holliday, the site of The Billingsley Memorial Academy, the site of the original Morningside Academy and the Green Street Cemetery.

Progress is being made, even if it isn’t as quick as some advocating for it would like.

One of those people who have been encouraging the city in its process is Lisa Mozer, who sees her role as an advocate in the process, and one that makes sure those involved keep pushing toward the preservation and celebration of Statesville’s history.

“What I’m asking is for the community to come together, for a hometown that we know is historical in nature, that has (more than) 30 landmarks that we formally recognize these five. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, or too much to want.”

She admits she may have ruffled a few feathers along the way, but her efforts began more than a year ago as she worked to motivate others in her cause to preserve five landmarks she felt were of significance and had been overlooked over the years.

The five places of interest are in the area of Garfield and Green streets, a historically Black neighborhood in Statesville near downtown. Last year, the mayor read a proclamation that detailed its history, but the process of official historical recognition involves county and state government as well.

First steps

One of the first tangible steps in the process comes with a grant that the Iredell County Public Library sought for a ground-penetrating radar study of the Green Street Cemetery.

Though there are few headstones that still stand, the cemetery was used until the 1940s as a cemetery for many Black residents. Along with the known history, Statesville NAACP President Todd Scott highlighted that there were a number of veterans there, including one from the Spanish-American War.

The library led the way with support from the city, the Statesville NAACP, and Downtown Statesville as the library secured a $20,000 grant from N.C. Humanities, which will be matched in kind. The library said that it saw the chance to collaborate with the city as the library wishes to increase awareness of local history and genealogy services and to recognize historical sites in the county.

“The primary goal of this project is to increase awareness of the cemetery, educate the community on its history and the history of those buried there, and to motivate neighbors and future generations to care for and maintain the location,” the library said in its grant application. “By educating people about the history of the cemetery, we are connecting the citizens of the area to their heritage and their ancestors.”

Director of the Iredell County Library Juli Moore said that along with the radar study, efforts by local history librarian Joel Reese and library program specialist Shellie Taylor to research records and document who is buried there are of benefit to the community.

“We just felt it would be really exciting to be able to conduct this survey and to be able to do the research involved and get find out additional information that wasn’t known previously. This is just the first step in many to help the cemetery be part as they’re trying to get it on the historic registry, and we’re assisting with that first step,” Moore said.

If weather and other factors cooperate, the survey is set to begin in late March.

Ahead of that, the library encourages the community to join it for its program, “Exploring the Green Street Cemetery,” where it will discuss the historic significance of the cemetery and the areas around it as well as the current project. The program will take place Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Statesville branch of the library.

Looking ahead

After that, there will be other aspects and other sites that Mozer is encouraging the city to recognize through signs and other markers, as well as promote the significance of the area to residents.

The city said it is supportive of various aspects of Mozer’s and others’ hopes, including the preservation of the Green Street Cemetery.

April Nesbit, the city’s public information officer, said discussions on where best to place the signs continued and it was determined that a professional historian would need to research the sites, which prompted it to contact the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and inquire about appropriate historian professionals to accomplish this goal, along with opportunities to apply for grants.

According to the city, the SHPO has been receptive to exploring the five sites, as well as the area more holistically. That required applying for the area to be placed on the state’s study list of National Historic Places. The application was completed, and the Garfield and Green streets area was placed on the North Carolina Study List of National Historic Places in June 2022.

“With this recognition, it allows the city (or whoever would want to move forward) a great foundation for applying to have the Garfield/Green Street Area placed on the permanent List of National Historic Places,” Nesbit said in an email.

There are also plans in the near future she said for city staff to get the council’s permission to apply for a grant through the State Historic Preservation Office that would go toward an architectural survey of properties and structures in that area. Nesbit said they would know more in the coming months.

While the city’s plans move forward, Mozer said she will continue to push and emphasize why all of Statesville should be interested in the preservation of them.

Sites of the Billingsley Memorial Academy and Morningside School, which no longer have the buildings standing there, can still be marked and celebrated Mozer said.

The home of Dr. Robert Sumner Holliday and Mary Charlton Holliday, two prominent residents who impacted the city and county through their work as a doctor and educator respectively, still stands and Mozer hopes that work can be done to preserve it.

But she’s not afraid to point out that the city has dozens of historically registered places, but only Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church could definitively be called part of the city’s Black history.

She said that with the cemetery being the resting place of formerly enslaved residents and the area itself once being home to a number of Black teachers, businessmen, and others who found success after their ancestors had been slaves, it was important to celebrate the history for Statesville as a whole.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re white, Scottish, Jewish, whatever, anybody that celebrates freedom can appreciate that journey to come from that,” Mozer said. “Can we at least come together and talk about the significance and glorification of freedom? If we can do that, American history can be more balanced, and we’re fooling ourselves if we can’t balance out history a little bit better than what we do. It only extenuates and perpetuates biases when we aren’t teaching our youth a more balanced culture.”